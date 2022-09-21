JR Motorsports — NXS Texas II Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Texas Motor Speedway

RACE: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 3 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• In his first full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sam Mayer clinched a playoff berth and is the ninth seed heading into Texas Motor Speedway.

• Mayer’s momentum is trending upwards as the 19-year-old Franklin, Wis. native finished inside the top 10 in the last two races of the NXS regular season.

• The No. 1 team ran exceptionally well at Texas during the spring race. They started ninth and Mayer raced his way to a third-place finish, tying his career best effort in the NXS.

• Looking ahead to the Round of 8, Mayer is currently tied with Jeremy Clements in points for the eighth and final transfer spot.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Open Joist / U.S. LUMBER Chevrolet

• Josh Berry started eighth and finished seventh at Texas in the spring. He also paced the field for 46 laps, his fifth most in any single race in the NXS.

• Berry’s first full-time season in the NXS has resulted in two wins, nine top-five and 16 top-10 finishes for the 31-yearold. Berry kicks off his first playoff appearance as the fifth ranked driver, 17 points above the cutline.

• In a streak dating back to Michigan, the last six races of the regular season have netted five top-10 results for Berry.

• Berry will debut the colors of Open Joist / U.S. LUMBER on the No. 8 Chevy at Texas. U.S. LUMBER is a distributor of specialty building materials serving much of North America.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson enters Saturday’s race at Texas on a three-race win streak that has propelled him to the top of the NXS Playoff grid. He is the only driver in JRM history to win three consecutive NXS races.

• Over his last eight NXS starts, Gragson has four victories (at Pocono, Darlington, Kansas and Bristol), six top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

• On tracks measuring 1.5 miles in his career, Gragson has earned one win (Kansas), 17 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes.

• Gragson led 32 laps in the spring at Texas and won Stage One before a multi-car crash took him out of contention.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier currently sits as the third seed in the NXS Playoffs heading into the Round of 12, just 18 points behind the series lead with three races remaining in the round.

• Allgaier led for 33 laps and scored a fourth-place finish earlier this season at Texas.

• In 24 career NXS starts in Fort Worth, Allgaier has amassed five top fives, 13 top 10s and a best finish of second, earned in the spring of 2021.

• Allgaier ranks first in the series in laps led (726) and is tied for second in top fives (12).

• The Illinois native finished second at the most recent 1.5-mile track at Kansas Speedway just two weeks ago.

Driver Quotes

“Texas is a track that has been good to me recently and we are on a bit of a good stretch as we enter the playoffs this weekend. I know Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and this entire Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team are working hard in the shop to get this car ready for Texas and hopefully we can start the Round of 12 with a victory.” – Sam Mayer

“I’m ready to get back to Texas this weekend and get these playoffs started on a strong note with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. We were really fast here in the spring and have been strong here the past couple of seasons, so that gives me a lot of confidence heading into Saturday. Hopefully we can just execute the way we have been all race long and get ourselves in a solid position to advance into the next round of the playoffs.” – Justin Allgaier

“We had a really strong Camaro earlier this season at Texas and I expect we will have that same speed when we unload this weekend. We’ve had some decent runs leading into this weekend but we’re going to need to be on it to advance into the next round. I’m ready for this weekend and to get the playoffs started with this Open Joist/U.S. LUMBER team.” – Josh Berry

“It’s been a wild month for this No. 9 Bass Pro Shops team, winning the last three races. Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and our team are really hitting a stride and there’s no better time to do that than in the playoffs. We’ve got a big head of steam, and thanks to Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber and Black Rifle Coffee, we’re going to keep that hot streak going this weekend at Texas. Can’t wait to get the playoffs started on the right foot this weekend.”– Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• A Season for the Record Books: JR Motorsports is well into its most dominant season in team history. The team holds 12 wins among four different drivers, including the last three consecutively. The grand total equates to almost half (46%) of the potential 26 victories in 2022 and bests the organization’s previous record of nine single-season wins. Additionally, the company lays claim to 30 (58%) out of a possible 52 stage wins, leading 1,711 laps in the process. JRM has now won on all but two active tracks on the NXS schedule.

• JR Motorsports at Texas: JR Motorsports has competed at Texas Motor Speedway a combined 94 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the 1.5-mile facility, the organization has tallied one win, 27 top fives and 59 top 10s. The company’s win came in 2014 with Chase Elliott behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet. Texas also ranks as the third-best track in top-five finishes (27) and is the best for the company in top-10 finishes with 59.

• Trackside Live Stage: JRM drivers Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer will appear at the Trackside Live stage located in the Texas fan zone on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

• Souvenir Rig: JRM driver Justin Allgaier will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports/Hendrick Motorsports souvenir rig on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.