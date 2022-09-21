KENNINGTON READY TO PUT CASTROL EDGE DODGE BACK IN VICTORY LANE

September 21, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team will close out the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series this coming Sunday in the Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Delaware Speedway near London, Ontario. It’s the track where Kennington began his stock car racing career and has enjoyed an enormous amount of success.

In nine previous Pinty’s Series events at Delaware Speedway, Kennington has claimed five victories. Last season due to rescheduling for weather issues, the final three races of the year were run at Delaware Speedway, Kennington claimed the win in the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge in two of those three races.

The St. Thomas, Ontario driver has also scored the pole position in two races, 2010 and 2012, his championship winning seasons. The #17 Castrol Edge driver has never finished lower than fifth position in any of the nine races.

2022 has also been another year of high achievement for Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team collecting four podium finishes including a victory at Saskatoon in July. Kennington sits third in the overall championship standings, just a single point back from second place.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview

Sunday September 25th. Green Flag approximately 4:30PM ET

Pinty’s Fall Brawl

Race 13 of 13 in 2022

This is the 10th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Delaware Speedway

The Track: ½ mile paved oval (250 laps)

Best finish: First in 2009, 2010, 2012 & twice in 2021

Career Victories: 24

Most Recent Win: Saskatoon, 2022

DJ Quote: “We’re here to win. That’s how we want to close out the season here at our home track. This is our back yard, knowing this track so well and having so much success at Delaware, that’s our level of expectation”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The Pinty’s Fall Brawl will also be broadcast on TSN Sunday October 2nd at 12PM ET and Saturday October 8th at 1:30PM ET on RDS2.

Of note: It will be a double-duty weekend for Kennington as he is also scheduled to race in the Castrol Great Canadian 100 on Saturday at Delaware Speedway in the United Racing Series season finale.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing

Website www.djkracing.ca

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/