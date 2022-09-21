Sabré Cook Joins Round 3 Racing

Joliet, Ill (21 September 2022) – Established racer Sabré Cook will join Round 3 Racing (R3R) for the final two races of the World Racing League powered by Hagerty season. Cook will race with the team at Sebring International Raceway, October 28-30th, before joining the driver roster for the season-ending race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), December 2-4th.

The Colorado native started her time behind the wheel at eight years old, racing in karts and gaining trophies and career traction with several big wins including the 2012 Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) S2 National Championship, 2014 MAX Speed and Mazda Road to Indy Scholarship, and 2016 US Open Shifter Elite Championship, before moving on to the W Series in 2019.

The Sebring outing marks a new chapter for Cook, who has been fighting her way back into competitive form after suffering significant injuries in a June 2021 accident at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, while competing in the W Series. The accident caused a right hip labral tear, hip impingement, herniated L5, compressed L1 and L2, spinal canal narrowing, SI joint dysfunction, and sacroiliitis forcing her out of the car. Following her surgery at OrthoIndy and a year of physical therapy, Cook has been cleared to race again. While recovering, Cook has stayed busy in the industry coaching and engineering.

​​​​“I’m so ready to race again and thrilled to join Round 3 Racing for my first two races back after recovering from my injury,” said Cook, a Shift Up Now driver (https://shiftupnow.com). “Their success in WRL speaks for itself and their already existing relationship with Hagerty (https://motorsports.hagerty.com/motorsports/) made it the perfect partnership to step into.”

The 27-year-old will pilot the No. 701 Cooper Tires Porsche Cayman alongside Loni Unser, a fellow Shift Up Now driver, and Zack Ping. Cook marks the ninth Shift Up Now driver to join R3R.

“I’ve raced against and as teammates with Loni (Unser) and Hannah (Grisham),” Cook continues. “And have known Sarah (Montgomery) since the first days when we were both trying to get into racing cars. They’re all amazing women and I’m so excited to share the car with Loni and have Hannah and Sarah as teammates.”

Other Shift Up Now drivers on R3R’s lineup include Sarah Montgomery, driver of the No. 401 BMW, and Hannah Grisham, driver of the No. 605 Porsche. Shift Up Now has been partnered with R3R since the 2019 season, helping support female racers in the motorsports industry.

“We are very excited to welcome Sabré Cook,” said Brad McCall, owner of R3R. “Sabré is a very talented racer and a wonderful ambassador for women in motorsport. I have been a fan of hers for many years, watching her compete in different series. Not only will she be a great teammate to Loni and Zack, but she’s going to fit right in with the family culture at R3R.”

The No. 701 team looks to continue their success from Virginia International Raceway at the Sebring doubleheader at the end of October. The weekend will kick off with Friday practice and qualifying, followed by two – eight-hour races on Saturday and Sunday.

