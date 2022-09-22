THE #47 WEATHERTECH CANADA | GROUPE BELLEMARE TEAM WILL FINISH THEIR 2022 SEASON AT THE DELAWARE SPEEDWAY THIS WEEKEND

Event “Pinty’s Fall Brawl 250” – ½ mile – September 25, 2022 Track Delaware Speedway (Delaware, Ontario) – Oval Date / Broadcast TSN (Schedule TBD) and RDS2 Saturday, October 8, at 1:30 p.m. ET Live TSN app | TSN.ca | FloRacing Schedule /Race Center Sunday, September 25: Practice Noon | Qualifying 3:20 p.m. ET | Race4:30 p.m. ET

Trois-Rivieres (Quebec, Canada), September 22, 2022 – The Pinty’s Fall Brawl, held this Sunday, September 25, at Delaware Speedway, is the last chance this season for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin to score a race win. The NASCAR Pinty’s Series will conclude its 2022 schedule on the paved half-mile Ontario oval, which is a two-hour drive West of Toronto, near London, Ontario.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team are shooting for nothing less than a win to close out the year on a positive note. “This is our last race of the season and I’m looking forward to returning to Delaware,” said the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car. “It’s a track that I really like because it’s fast, we can run side-by-side and it’s been repaved. It will be a fun race for the spectators as well as for the drivers.”

Last year, the series held three races at Delaware Speedway to close out the season and determine the 2021 season champion. In the end, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin used an effective strategy throughout the weekend and that won him his third NASCAR Pinty’s championship.

Looking back on his 2022 season, the veteran driver says, “We went through a lot of changes over this past season. NASCAR added a race on a dirt track, visited Newfoundland and Labrador for another new event, all that over a season of ups and downs for our team.”

“I am happy with the work of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team, as we had a new crew chief, and we are still learning to work together. With a longer season, we would have had the opportunity to race more often and do well, such as we did in Toronto and at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this year. But for now, we must focus on the last oval event of the season,” added Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

The Pinty’s Fall Brawl will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 25. The season finale will be broadcast live on the TSN app or FloRacing.

7th Edition of “The Race Against Cancer”

The joint program between the Quebec Cancer Foundation and Dumoulin Competition has been very successful from the start in 2016 and will continue in 2022. In total, $91,897 has been raised from the start to today. There are not enough words to thank every person who has supported our program from the beginning. In addition, the Dumoulin brothers were nominated on October 28, 2019, as “Governor Members” of the Quebec Cancer Foundation, in recognition of their “exceptional contribution and level of commitment” to our cause. To make an online donation, go to : lacoursecontrelecancer.ca

“The Dumoulin Corner” at the Gilles-Villeneuve Museum

On May 8, 2018, brothers Jean-Francois and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin proudly unveiled “The Dumoulin Corner” at the Gilles-Villeneuve Museum. Racing fans who have not been able to discover “The Dumoulin Corner” to date will have the opportunity to do so as the exhibit continues at the museum for another year. You will also have the opportunity to see Luc Pilon’s creation that inspired the logo of the Dumoulin family’s “50 years at the wheel”.

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca.

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices.

groupebellemare.com

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com