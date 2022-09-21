Weekend schedule for Texas

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series travels to Texas Motor Speedway as its Playoffs continue with the opening race in the Round of 12.

The Xfinity Series begins its playoff run at Texas with 12 eligible drivers, led by Noah Gragson who has six wins this year, including three consecutive victories to end the regular season. Continuing a two-week break, the Camping World Truck Series returns to competition at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 1.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, September 24

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries)

11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B)

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B – Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds)

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race

200 Laps = 300 Miles

Stages end on Laps 45/90/ 200

Purse: $1,434,537

USA/PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, September 25

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 race

334 Laps = 501 Miles

Stages end on Laps 105/210/334

Purse: $8,455,617

USA/PRN/SiriusXM

Cup Series Round of 12

1. Chase Elliott (3040)

2. Joey Logano (3025)

3. Ross Chastain (3020)

4. Kyle Larson (3019)

5. William Byron (3015)

6. Denny Hamlin (3013)

7. Christopher Bell (3013)

8. Ryan Blaney (3013)

9. Chase Briscoe (3009)

10. Alex Bowman (3007)

11. Daniel Suarez (3007)

12. Austin Cindric (3006)

Xfinity Series Round of 12

1. Noah Gragson (2051)

2. Ty Gibbs (2038)

3. Justin Allgaier (2033)

4. AJ Allmendinger (2032)

5. Josh Berry (2022)

6. Austin Hill (2016)

7. Brandon Jones (2010)

8. Jeremy Clements (2005)

9. Sam Mayer (2005)

10. Daniel Hemric (2003)

11. Riley Herbst (2002)

12. Ryan Sieg (2001)