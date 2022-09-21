Weekend schedule for Texas

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series travels to Texas Motor Speedway as its Playoffs continue with the opening race in the Round of 12.
The Xfinity Series begins its playoff run at Texas with 12 eligible drivers, led by Noah Gragson who has six wins this year, including three consecutive victories to end the regular season. Continuing a two-week break, the Camping World Truck Series returns to competition at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 1.
All times are Eastern.
Saturday, September 24
10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries)
11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries
12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B)
1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B – Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds)
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race
200 Laps = 300 Miles
Stages end on Laps 45/90/ 200
Purse: $1,434,537
USA/PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 25
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 race
334 Laps = 501 Miles
Stages end on Laps 105/210/334
Purse: $8,455,617
USA/PRN/SiriusXM
Cup Series Round of 12
1. Chase Elliott (3040)
2. Joey Logano (3025)
3. Ross Chastain (3020)
4. Kyle Larson (3019)
5. William Byron (3015)
6. Denny Hamlin (3013)
7. Christopher Bell (3013)
8. Ryan Blaney (3013)
9. Chase Briscoe (3009)
10. Alex Bowman (3007)
11. Daniel Suarez (3007)
12. Austin Cindric (3006)
Xfinity Series Round of 12
1. Noah Gragson (2051)
2. Ty Gibbs (2038)
3. Justin Allgaier (2033)
4. AJ Allmendinger (2032)
5. Josh Berry (2022)
6. Austin Hill (2016)
7. Brandon Jones (2010)
8. Jeremy Clements (2005)
9. Sam Mayer (2005)
10. Daniel Hemric (2003)
11. Riley Herbst (2002)
12. Ryan Sieg (2001)