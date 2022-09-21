Search
Weekend schedule for Texas

By Angela Campbell
Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series travels to Texas Motor Speedway as its Playoffs continue with the opening race in the Round of 12.

The Xfinity Series begins its playoff run at Texas with 12 eligible drivers, led by Noah Gragson who has six wins this year, including three consecutive victories to end the regular season. Continuing a two-week break, the Camping World Truck Series returns to competition at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 1.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, September 24

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries)
11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries
12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B)
1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Group A & B – Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds)

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race
200 Laps = 300 Miles
Stages end on Laps 45/90/ 200
Purse: $1,434,537
USA/PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, September 25

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 race
334 Laps = 501 Miles
Stages end on Laps 105/210/334
Purse: $8,455,617
USA/PRN/SiriusXM

Cup Series Round of 12

  1. Chase Elliott (3040)

  2. Joey Logano (3025)

  3. Ross Chastain (3020)  

  4. Kyle Larson (3019)

  5. William Byron (3015)

  6. Denny Hamlin  (3013)

  7. Christopher Bell (3013)

  8. Ryan Blaney (3013)

  9. Chase Briscoe  (3009)

10. Alex Bowman (3007)  

11. Daniel Suarez (3007)

12. Austin Cindric (3006)  

Xfinity Series Round of 12

 1. Noah Gragson (2051)

 2. Ty Gibbs (2038)

 3. Justin Allgaier (2033)

 4. AJ Allmendinger (2032)

 5. Josh Berry (2022)

 6. Austin Hill (2016)

 7. Brandon Jones (2010)

 8. Jeremy Clements (2005)

 9. Sam Mayer (2005)

10. Daniel Hemric (2003)

11. Riley Herbst (2002)

12. Ryan Sieg (2001)



Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
