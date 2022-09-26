Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Texas Motor Speedway

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 31st

Stage 1 Finish: 29th

Stage 2 Finish: 19th

Finish: 3rd

“This was a long, challenging race. we finished third at Darlington earlier in the season and started pretty much last there as well, so it’s pretty cool to have another really great run for this Kaulig Racing team. Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 definitely wasn’t what I liked, but we kept working on it and actually when it turned dark, we got some good track position and made a heck of a run out of it. I’m really proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. At the end, I was just worried that the right rear is going to go down, so I was just trying to make it to the end. P3 is everything we could want right now.” – Justin Haley

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Group Camaro ZL1

Start: 26th

Stage 1 Finish: 18th

Stage 2 Finish: 23rd

Finish: 21st

“Solid run by our No. 16 Freedom by Ed Morse team. We had a lot of fun out there and ran up in the top 10 for a lot of the race. I’m really thankful and grateful for the opportunity with Kaulig Racing, Freedom by Ed Morse, and the entire Morse family. I had a lot of fun out there. It was a long, long race. We had some strong runs there throughout the race and got sent by the 11 late in the race when we were running like 10th or 11th. That’s part of it. You’ll have that, but we’ll keep working hard and try and be better in future.” – Noah Gragson



Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet

Start: 7th

Stage 1 Finish: 5th

Stage 2 Finish: 1st

Finish: 4th

“In the past, Texas has probably been the worst mile and a half that we go to for Kaulig racing, but today, our car was really quick. My teammate, Daniel (Hemric) won the first stage and I was able to win the second stage. I thought if we got back up front we would have at least a good shot. I don’t know if we had the outright speed to beat everybody, but this Andy’s frozen Custard Chevy was pretty good. We used the Goodyear up on that right front there at the end. She was hanging on. I wish we could have won that race, but it actually ended up being a really good points day.” – AJ Allmendinger

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 DaaBIN Store Chevrolet

Start: 3rd

Stage 1 Finish: 1st

Stage 2 Finish: 4th

Finish: 30th

“Every year, the first round of the playoffs is kind of like this. You’ve got to survive, and the best way to do that is to still be on the racetrack at the end. It’s unfortunate that we were not there at the end, but today was a big step in the right direction for everyone at Kaulig Racing. To take one step forward this week was great. Although the finish wasn’t the result we wanted, days like today make us optimistic that we can have a chance to go next week and lock ourselves into the second round of the playoffs.” – Daniel Hemric

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Usio Chevrolet

Start: 12th

Stage 1 Finish: 14th

Stage 2 Finish: 21st

Finish: 33rd

“Not the day we were hoping for in our No. 10 Usio Chevy. We got swept up in one of the big wrecks there at the end. It’s unfortunate, but we will look ahead to Talladega next week, a place Kaulig Racing really excels at.” – Landon Cassill







