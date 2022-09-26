KENNINGTON SCORES TOP FIVE IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE

September 26, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge closed out the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule at Delaware Speedway near London, Ontario this past Sunday. In typical Kennington fashion it was another display of consistent performance and a fifth-place finish, his ninth top five finish of the season, and Kennington also reached a remarkable series milestone.

The #17 Castrol Edge Dodge was quick during practice and qualifying and Kennington would start the 250-lap event fifth. Once the green flag dropped Kennington began hustling the car toward the front, challenging for the lead and briefly taking top spot in the middle portion of the race.

Making a small adjustment to improve handling during the scheduled pit stop the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge continued to push for top spot. It was hard, action-packed racing for the entire event and some contact late in the race would affect the handling of the car.

Kennington would continue to push the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge to the checkers and cross the line in fifth position. The race marked the 189th consecutive Pinty’s series start for Kennington, and he has now completed more than 30,000 racing laps in the series. In ten Pinty’s events at Delaware Kennington has five wins with ten top five finishes.

DJ Kennington Quotes:

“We had a very good car today, hats off to the whole Castrol crew. Fast all day, some minor changes during the race that made us even better”.

“There was a lot of hard driving today, we got thumped a couple times from behind, and had the toe knocked out late in the race so we weren’t quite our best after that”.

“We had a pretty good run in the Castrol 100 on Saturday, some brake issues late dropped us back a bit”.

“I grew up at Delaware and it was great to see big crowds all weekend, we had so many kids out enjoying the event too which is great to see”.

“Thank you to everyone that helps us do what we love, we can’t thank you enough. That’s what motivates us to come back again and work even harder next year”.

TV & Live Streaming

The Pinty’s Fall Brawl will be broadcast on TSN Sunday October 2nd at 12PM ET and Saturday October 8th at 1:30PM ET on RDS2. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

