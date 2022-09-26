WIGHT MOTORSPORTS BRANDON WATSON WINS SEASON FINALE

-Watson also claims Rookie of the Year title

(September 26, 2022) Racing in their own backyard Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) closed out the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series with driver Brandon Watson qualifying on pole position and claiming his first series win in the Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Delaware Speedway near London, Ontario this past Sunday. With the victory Watson also secured the Joston’s Rookie of the Year title.

The Stayner, Ontario driver was sporting a new look on his #9 car and the sleek black car as quick all day. Watson fended off all challengers on numerous restarts to take the checkered flag after 250-laps of action that closed out the 2022 season. Watson would lead all but five laps during the race.

Also poised to score a top result was the #27 of Andrew Ranger. After starting seventh he ran at the front of the field but was squeezed out of racing room after one of those many restarts and became entangled in a spectacular collision bringing his night to a premature end.

A similar fate awaited several other WMI drivers. TJ Rinomato was also in the wrong place at the wrong time and when others collided ahead of him collecting his #2 machine in the incident. The #64 of Mark Dilley suffered from overheating issues impacting his finishing result.

Glenn Styres had an extremely busy weekend racing in the Super Stock race Friday, the APC Series event Saturday and wrapping up with the Pinty’s Race. He too unfortunately was collected in other racers incidents relegating him toward the back of the field.

QUOTES:

“Obviously a win is the best way to wrap up a season and Brandon did a marvelous job all year. He was consistent, worked hard to learn and understand road racing which he’d never done previously. And capping off a season with nine top-ten finishes and the win to secure the rookie title is an impressive achievement”.

“The night was tough for others, Andrew was also in line for a top-five finish before that incident, that was big, glad he and everyone else was alright”.

“Mark was a total pro all season. He gives you everything he has every race, unfortunately some mechanical issues hurt some of his results”.

“Seeing the growth and improvement in TJ and Glenn all year is really exciting and I know they’re both pleased with the progress, it’s got both of them hungry for more in the future”.

“ Overall, we had a lot of positives in 2022 with Andrew and Brandon scoring wins. Some personal bests for Glenn and TJ and that has our whole WMI team wanting more. A big thank you to everyone that’s worked so hard all year and of course a big thank you to all the fans that support our team and the series. We’ll be taking what we’ve learned this year to plan and get ready for the 2023 season”.

-David Wight, WMI Principal

WMI TEAM RESULTS:

Brandon Watson 1st, Andrew Ranger 19th, Glenn Styres 22nd, Mark Dilley 23rd, TJ Rinomato 25th.

TV & LIVE STREAMING

The Pinty’s Fall Brawl will be broadcast on TSN Sunday October 2nd at 12PM ET and Saturday October 8th at 1:30PM ET on RDS2. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series consisted of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

Race fans can get the latest information regarding WMI and the drivers on these social media channels:

Wight Motorsports Inc Twitter @Wightmotorsport Instagram @wightmotorsport

Brandon Watson: Instagram @brandonwatson_9

Mark Dilley: Twitter @MarkDilley9 Instagram @markdilley

Jake Sheridan Instagram jakesheridan_52

TJ Rinomato: Twitter TJ_Rinomato Instagram @tjrinomato

Andrew Ranger: Twitter @AndrewRanger51 Instagram @andrew_ranger27

Glenn Styres: Twitter @GlennStyres Instagram @glennstyres