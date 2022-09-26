Sally McNulty Feels the Heat at Sebring International Raceway

SEBRING, Fla., (September 26, 2022) — It was a bumpy weekend at Sebring International Raceway for sports car racer Sally McNulty in the No. 780 Borla Exhaust Skip Barber Civic Si. Extreme heat made for difficult Rounds 11 and 12 in the TC America powered by Skip Barber Series even before adding in tight battles and contact from a competitor. Finishing the doubleheader strong, McNulty charged to her highest finish of the weekend on Sunday, earning seventh place in the TCA class.

“Sally persevered through a weekend with challenging circumstances and was still impressive,” said Adam Roberts, TC Team Manager. “She brought home solid results nonetheless and developed again as a driver and team member of Skip Barber. Her burning desire for success is felt among the paddock and fuels the team. We all wanted more from the weekend, but we ultimately did the best we could. This is only the beginning of our relationship and I have no doubt much sweeter things will come soon!”

TC America Race One

After a red flag cut McNulty’s fast lap of qualifying short on Saturday morning, she started from seventh in TCA for race one. Upon taking the green flag, she swiftly maneuvered around Alain Lauziere in the No. 63 Mini. Lap after lap, she was in the mix of a mid-pack fray. After an especially tight battle with No. 23 Subaru driven by Shaoyi Che, McNulty exchanged positions back and forth through the race taking the checkered flag at eighth in TCA.

TC America Race Two

Starting race two based on lap times from race one, McNulty took the green flag from ninth in TCA. In turn three of lap one, she maneuvered through contact made against her by Lauziere in the No. 63 Mini, picking up one position. Focused forward on the next competitor, McNulty worked to close the gap and moved into seventh by passing PJ Groenke in the No. 62 Mini on the inside of turn one. Now in clean air, she ran her fastest laps of the weekend aiming to gain more positions. Though her times were quick and her laps with mixed-class competitors were clean, she maintained her position, finishing seventh in TCA.

Wrapping up the 2022 TC America championship, McNulty heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 7-9 for the final two rounds of the season. For more information, visit www.tcamerica.us.

DRIVER QUOTE

Sally McNulty

This definitely wasn’t the weekend I was hoping for. The Skip Barber crew worked hard on the car throughout the weekend to bring me a competitive setup. The heat was tough on the car, the tires, and the team. The cooler temps this morning definitely helped with a stronger finish, so hopefully Indy will treat us better with the fall weather. Skip Barber was the best thing to happen to my career, and I look forward to ending the season on a high note!