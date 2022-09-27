In Racing, The Response Is Key For A Full Post-Crash Recovery

As a high-octane, high-adrenaline pursuit, racing obviously has a clear connection to danger. For some drivers, the risk of serious injury is part of the thrill, but this year has seen a number of fatalities that reinforce the true risks. As USA Today reports, the tragic death of 2 spectators at a Texas no-prep drag race put this danger into clear focus and the need for proper safety protections at all events. As it happens, the steps that are taken immediately following a collision, and the removal of the driver, are crucial in reducing the risk of serious injury or death and ensuring the track is fit for the future.

Moving away the debris

The key priority for any motorway operator is to get any debris off the track – and fast. There are numerous instances throughout the world of motor racing that debris on the track can immediately cause risks. Indeed, according to ESPN, in the recent Formula 1 British grand prix a crash between two drivers left debris on the track which then directly impacted the performance of another driver. While on this occasion only performance was impacted, it could have been more deadly had the driver not been as vigilant to risk. Accordingly, getting debris removed from the track at the soonest moment is absolutely crucial. Using a safety car in conjunction with small loaders, such as skid-steers using versatile cat 287 tracks, is something that race track operators can benefit from.

Resurfacing the track

The surface of each speedway brings its own flavor to the race at hand. This is clearly shown with the reintroduction of Fontana into the NASCAR fold; as the LA Times highlights, the storied past of the track, soon to be resurfaced once and for all, brings with it all of the drama and history of the past. It’s not always the case that damaged surfaces should be brought to their original quality. That being said, serious differences in track height and depth can cause accidents – accordingly, tracks will be quickly sealed up, and professionally, with plenty of time to go before the next race.

Changing the route

Remedial work is conducted quickly to get the track up and running, but some are subjected to redesigns. This is especially important when fans are injured; History.com highlights the tragic killing of three fans in Michigan, in 1998, which led to reforms on track lengths, safety implementation, and speeds. Accordingly, after dangerous crashes, many Speedway operators will take a reassessment of their tracks and ensure that they are leaning on the right side of that important balance between fun and safety.

Speedway crashes are common. When they’re safe and a bit rowdy, it becomes part of the charm of the race. When they become more serious, it indicates that change is needed – that’s true both on the day of the collision and in the weeks that come after.