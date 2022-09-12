Multi-Car Crash Leaves Burton 32nd at Kansas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Menards/Masterforce team had a short day on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Burton was collected in a multi-car crash at Lap 115, and his Ford Mustang was too damaged to continue. He was credited with a 32nd-place finish.

Burton started Sunday’s race from 18th place and finished the first 80-lap Stage in 26th place but on the lead lap.

In the early laps of the second Stage he moved back into 18th place just before the restart that went awry and took him out of the race.

Burton and the No. 21 team now head to Bristol Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the WoodBrothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.