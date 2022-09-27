Love’s Travel Stops and PEAK Performance Partner at Talladega

McDowell to Carry PEAK Performance and Love’s Colors on No. 34 Ford

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 27, 2022) – Michael McDowell and his Love’s Travel Stops team will have a new associate partner this weekend at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. PEAK Performance will debut on the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang to promote their exclusive line of PEAK products available at Love’s Travel Stops across the country.

PEAK is a leader in the automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and of course BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. Fans can find these and other great products at over 500 Love’s Travel Stops locations across the country

“It’s so cool to see the iconic PEAK logo on our car this weekend with their partnership with Love’s Travel Stops,” said McDowell. “I’m a huge race fan and PEAK has been in all forms of motorsports ever since I can remember. But this is great for the fans, too. They can stop at Love’s Travel Stops and get exclusive products from PEAK, a brand that everyone knows and trusts. That’s cool.”

McDowell is hoping to get PEAK and Love’s Travel Stops to victory lane this weekend. There is no better track for McDowell and the team to do that. McDowell has two top-five, and three top-10 finishes at the superspeedway. McDowell’s best finish of third came at the track just last year. The 2021 Daytona 500 winner is always ready for speedway racing.

“Front Row Motorsports always performs well at Talladega,” continued McDowell. “We know it’s a great opportunity for us to win. We finished eighth in the spring race, and we still have a very strong speedway program. There really is no better race for PEAK to join Love’s at. We will be contenders.”

McDowell and his Love’s Travel Stops/PEAK Performance Ford Mustang will race at the Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.