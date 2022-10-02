RCR NCS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway-2

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Team Bring Fast Chevrolet to Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 13th

Start: 20th

Points: 14th

“That was a weird race by Talladega Superspeedway standards. We navigated the best we could, but the race definitely didn’t play out the way we expected. We finished, and our Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevy is in one piece, so it was a decent day. We played a conservative strategy for most of the race to help save our equipment because I thought for sure we would have a wreck, but it didn’t happen. We did everything we could. I had one shot to slide through the middle on the restart at the end of the race, but I don’t know how that would have turned out. The bottom rolled really good through the middle, so we probably made the best choice. We had a fast Chevy that had a lot of speed and handled well, so good job by everyone at RCR and ECR preparing another strong speedway car.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Realtree Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Show Speed at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 28th

Start: 8th

Points: 13th

“Our Realtree Chevrolet was strong all day. We had to start at the rear because we changed the front splitter after qualifying, but we were able to work our way into the lead. We made a great stop under green and got out front but when you’re leading you burn more fuel and we had to stop again before Stage 2 ended. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the finish that we deserved and that’s frustrating. We’ll bounce back next week at the ROVAL.” -Tyler Reddick