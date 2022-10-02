Petty GMS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 SunseekerResorts.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 30th

FINISH: 23rd

POINTS: 30th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Uneventful day on our Sunseeker Camaro. We tried to play it smart and stay out of what I thought would be the inevitable big one, but it just never happened. That’s like the first time in about eleven super speedway races that we haven’t had a big one. But, I’ve been successful being smart in these races. Eventually, it’s going to getcha, but I’ll play that game more times than not.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 12th

FINISH: 6th

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a good day today at Talladega. Our FOCUSfactor Chevy was fast all weekend. We were able to push and be pushed when needed and stay up front most of the race. I thought we had a good shot at the win and put ourselves in the right position on the final restart but unfortunately, the guys behind us had some issues and we didn’t get the push we needed at the end. Frustrating ending for sure, but we’ll take it and move on. I’m proud of the progress this 43 team and everyone at Petty GMS has made this season. It’s fun to drive cars like this and have a shot at the win.”

