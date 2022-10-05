Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 10.05.22

This Week in Motorsports: October 3-10, 2022

· NCS/NXS: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL – October 8-9

· ARCA: Toledo Speedway (Toledo, Ohio) – October 8

PLANO, Texas (October 5, 2022) – It’s time for the next Playoff cutoff races – this time in Charlotte – while the ARCA Menards Series will hold its final race on their national tour in Ohio.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Hamlin looks for ROVAL win… Denny Hamlin had a strong run at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL last season as the Virginia-native started from the pole, led 25 laps (of 108) and finished a track-best fifth. Hamlin is currently fourth in the Playoff standings, 21 points ahead of the cutoff going into Sunday’s event.

Bell plans for big race… Christopher Bell is looking for a strong race in Charlotte this weekend as he sits 33 points below the Playoff cutoff. Bell earned a strong eighth-place finish at the race last season.

Gibbs plans to earn his spot in the round of 8… Ty Gibbs is in a good spot in the Playoff battle going into Charlotte. The 19-year-old first-time Playoff contender sits 49 points over the cutoff. Gibbs made his track debut last season and led seven of 68 laps.

Jones ready for another strong ROVAL run… Brandon Jones had a strong finish in last season’s running at the ROVAL, scoring a top-five finish. Jones is looking to bounce into the round of 8 field as he currently sits 10 points below the cut line heading into Charlotte.

Kvyat Xfinity debut… Daniil Kvyat will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend for Sam Hunt Racing. The former Formula 1 podium finisher has transitioned to NASCAR this season with two starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis and Watkins Glen.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Smith keeps adding wins… Sammy Smith added another ARCA victory to his total this season in dominating fashion at Salem Speedway. Smith won the pole and led all 200 laps to earn the victory. The Iowa-native has won five times and scored 14 top-five finishes in 15 national ARCA starts this season.

