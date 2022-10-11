Search
Categories:
Other Series RacingARCA

DGR ARCA Menards Series West Advance: The Bullring at LVMS

By Official Release
0

Friday, October 14th
Track: The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 3/8-mile oval
Race: 10 of 11
Event: Star Nursery 150 (150 laps, 106.6 miles)
Schedule
Practice/Qualifying: 5:15 p.m. ET
Race: 10:15 p.m. ET (FloRacing)

Taylor Gray, No. 71 Ford Mustang

  • Taylor Gray has concluded his ARCA Menards Series and ARCA East seasons for 2022 and will venture west for the final two ARCA West events of the year at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.
  • Last Saturday afternoon, the No. 17 team brought home a fourth-place finish in the ARCA season finale at Toledo Speedway in a special tribute paint scheme to Frank Kimmel.
  • Gray returns to The Bullring looking to repeat his dominant performance from last season where he started second and led 123 laps en route to victory lane.
  • The 17-year-old pilot has historically been successful on the ARCA West trail with four victories, seven top-fives and nine top-10s. He is one for one in 2022 with his early season triumph at Phoenix.
  • With Gray’s usual number being claimed on the West circuit already, he will utilize the No. 71 for the final two events of the season.

Andrés Pérez de Lara, No. 51 Empereon Constar Latam Mustang

  • Andrés Pérez de Lara returns to the No. 51 at The Bullring for his second of three starts with DGR.
  • In his ARCA debut at Bristol Motor Speedway last month, the 17-year-old impressed with a seventh-place finish.
  • Pérez de Lara is a part of the 2022 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Class and was announced as a Drive for Diversity Combine participant for 2023 last week.
  • Crew Chief Derek Smith will once again call the shots for the Empereon Constar Mustang. Smith is a veteran of the ARCA Menards Series with well over 30 races to his credit between the three ARCA series.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous articleMexico to award this year’s pole position winner with replica helmets of the legendary brothers Ricardo and Pedro Rodríguez

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites

Play at the best $1 deposit casino NZ to win with minimal risk


10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category