RCR Event Preview – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … In 78 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts 11 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes. Tyler Reddick led RCR with a seventh-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this season.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … RCR has four wins at Las Vegas Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kevin Harvick (2004), Jeff Burton (2007), Austin Dillon (2015) and Tyler Reddick (2019 – fall). The organization has four poles at the 1.5-mile speedway with Kevin Harvick (2007), Ty Dillon (2014), Austin Dillon (2015) and Myatt Snider (2020).

Introducing the Carolina Cowboys … Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in the PBR Team Series, an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders in games that began in July 2022. The team is operated by Richard Childress Racing with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series ALSCO Uniforms 302 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, October 15, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Las Vegas … The NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, October 15, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … Austin Dillion is entering this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with 14 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track. He earned a best finish of fourth in 2020. In his most recent NASCAR Cup Series appearance at the track in the spring of 2022, Dillon finished 11th.

Former Winner … Dillon is a two-time winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion went to Victory Lane in Xfinity Series competition at the track in March 2015, leading 183 of the scheduled 200 laps. Dillon also has a NASCAR Truck Series win in September 2010.

Career Milestone … Dillon is scheduled to make his 333rd NASCAR Cup Series start on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 32-year-old Welcome, NC native made his NASCAR Cup Series debut on October 9, 2011, at Kansas Speedway in the No. 98 Chevrolet for Mike Curb Racing.

TRACKER Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service, and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway has always been one of my favorite tracks, so I’m looking forward to going there this weekend in the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. Being able to turn through the bumps in Turn 1 is very important. In Turn 3, you can’t miss the entry, the track has gotten a lot of character over the last couple of years, and that is what makes it fun to drive on. You really have to challenge yourself to be disciplined on your marks. We learned a lot at Las Vegas in the Spring with the Next Gen car, so I’m curious to see how much it has changed since then.”

This Week’s ALSCO Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway …Tyler Reddick will be making his sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. The driver of the ALSCO Uniforms Chevrolet has reeled off two consecutive top-10 finishes in his last two races at the 1.5-mile Nevada speedway, a personal best sixth-place finish in the 2021 fall race and most recently a seventh-place effort in March. He has also won at Las Vegas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2019 fall event with Richard Childress Racing) and in the NASCAR Truck Series (2016). Reddick won the most recent Cup Series event on an intermediate style track in September at Texas Motor Speedway, his third win on the 2022 season.

About Alsco Uniforms … Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

The confidence level for you and the team must be high after running so well a few weeks ago at Texas.

“It certainly is. The first time we were at Las Vegas we struggled a little bit but we still had a decent car underneath us and a lot of these mile-and-a-half tracks we’ve done a decent job of bringing really stout cars to the track. I’m very excited about it. The temperatures and the conditions will be different. We’ve been really strong at Las Vegas from time to time. Actually, at this race last year we were really, really strong and we were able to battle with Denny Hamlin for a lot of it. As I recall Chase Elliott pulled some aggressive pit strategy and was able to leapfrog all of us and win the race. We had a strong outing last year and we’re looking to do that again when we go back.”

You had a strong year on the road courses this season.

“We had a really good year on road courses. It’s been fun to be that competitive. In hindsight we wish we could have won more of them but we had strong days and got a lot of points. We had two races this season that went just about perfect. We dominated one and the other we picked ‘em off one at a time and eventually got there. Certainly the Next Gen car we’ve closed the gap even more to the guys like Chase Elliott and AJ Allmendinger who are really stout everywhere they go.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … Sheldon Creed will make his second Las Vegas Motor Speedway Xfinity Series start on Saturday. His first start came earlier this season when he started eighth and finished seventh. During his time in the NASCAR Truck Series, Creed made six starts at the 1.5-mile track with two top-five finishes and four top 10s. Creed, who is in his rookie season, has three top-five finishes, 11 top 10s and has led 155 laps. Creed’s best finish this season came at the Fall Darlington race when he started third and finished runner-up. Last weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, Creed started fourth and finished 16th. He was running up front and leading laps, contending for the win, before being spun by another car on track.

Whelen Celebrates 70 Years … From a small garage workshop in Connecticut in 1952 to a worldwide leader in emergency warning equipment today, Whelen Engineering continues to push the boundaries of innovation. As we mark our 70th anniversary, we’re proud to continue our founder’s mission of making it safer for those who serve and protect. Whelen has been manufacturing in America for 70 years—we never left, and we’re here to stay.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

You’ve been having some strong runs recently, is that motivating as we head to Las Vegas?

“Yeah, we’ve had some really strong runs recently. When we unloaded at the ROVAL last weekend, we were fast. We topped practice and then qualified fourth and had a really strong car to start the race. We were running up front and made good strides throughout the race. I think we could have had a chance to win at the end of the race if we weren’t taken out. We’ve been improving every weekend and we’re seeing the results on track. We seem to get caught up in other people’s messes sometimes, though, so our finishing results haven’t always been the best. I’m working hard and doing what I need to do and my guys are working really hard in the shop so I know we’ll get the result we deserve here soon.”

This Week’s United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro SS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … For the second time this season and the third time of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, Austin Hill heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hill made his first start at the track in 2020 and finished 17th. Most recently, earlier this season, Hill started 15th and was involved in a crash at the end of the race forcing him to complete only 188 laps of 200 total. Hill saw a lot of success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during his time in the NASCAR Truck Series. He accumulated two wins (2019, 2020), four top fives, six top 10s and led 80 laps in eight starts. He had an average start of 12.5 and an average finish of 10.1. Hill’s numbers at 1.5-mile tracks have been strong this season.

Keeping Tabs on the Playoffs … Austin Hill advanced to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 last weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The Round of 12 kicked off at Texas Motor Speedway where Hill finished runner-up. The series went to Talladega after that and Hill won the pole award, swept both stages and finished 14th. At the ROVAL, Hill started in the top 10 but suffered from a power steering issue at the end of Stage 1 that set him back for the entire race. Luckily, he had a good points cushion and after Stage 2, he officially clinched a spot in the next round. This is Hill’s rookie season and his first Playoff appearance.

About United Rentals … United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,278 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.72 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at www.unitedrentals.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

You advanced to the Round of 8 and now you’re heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a track that you’ve seen success at. What’s your mindset?

“The Charlotte ROVAL was definitely a tough race for our team. We didn’t give up all day but losing the power steering at the end of the Stage 1 put us in a really bad place. It was a relief knowing we clinched a spot in the Round of 8 but I would have really liked to have a better finish than I did. So, looking forward to getting to Las Vegas to redeem ourselves. This team has busted their tails and because of it, we had a pretty decent points buffer heading into the ROVAL. Now, we can sort of start over with a blank slate at Las Vegas. I love Las Vegas, it’s probably my favorite track on the circuit. I have two wins from the Truck Series, and I’ve always qualified really well and run upfront at the track. Earlier this season, we were running up front and leading laps until we got taken out so that was tough, but we’ll bounce back this weekend. We’ve been working hard in the shop and on the simulator all week and talking about strategy s I think we have a good setup heading into the weekend.”