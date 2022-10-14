Front Row Motorsports Statement on Blake Harris

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 14, 2022) – A statement from Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports regarding Blake Harris:

“We wish Blake nothing but the best in the future. He helped our organization become better and we are committed to ensuring that all our teams continue to improve. We have made considerable strides forward on and off the track in recent years and our goal is to continue to increase our performance. We have already begun the process of building for next season in a lot of different areas. This includes finding our next leader of the No. 34 Ford team.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.