Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Dallas Post-Race Report – 10.16.22

TOYOTA RECORDS THIRD NITRO SWEEP IN LAST FIVE EVENTS

Ashley, Capps add to successful season with wins in Texas

ENNIS, Texas (October 16, 2022) – Justin Ashley picked the perfect time for his third victory of the season as the New York-native extended his points lead with his second consecutive win at the Texas Motorplex. Ashley continued Toyota’s recent dominance in the Top Fuel class with their sixth win in the last seven events. With the victory, Ashley holds a 82-point advantage over Brittany Force with two races remaining in the season.

Ron Capps earned his fourth victory in the Toyota GR Supra Funny Car on Sunday. The California-native ran strong all day and used a 0.035 reaction time and a 3.911 elapsed time to beat Matt Hagan in the final round. With the win, Capps closes to within 10 points of the championship lead.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Texas Motorplex

Race 20 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W. 3.699 v. 3.714(Kalitta) W. 3.677 v. 5.132(Kinsley) W. 3.686 v. 3.723(Langdon) W. 3.688 v. 12.682(Prock) Shawn Langdon CMR Roofing & Construction Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.730 v. 3.735(Torrence) W. 3.721 v. 3.676 – (Holeshot Win –B. Force) L. 3.723 v. 3.686(Ashley) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.684 v. 3.715(Schumacher) W. 3.699 v. 3.879(Massey) L. 3.689 v. 3.681(Prock) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L. 3.735 v. 3.730(Langdon) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L. 3.714 v. 3.699(Ashley)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Winner W. 3.889 v. 4.343(Diehl) W. 3.885 v. 4.045(J. Force) W. 3.897 v. 7.486(Hight) W. 3.911 v. 3.923(Hagan) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L. 4.092 v. 3.980(Lee) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L. 4.471 v. 3.924(Alexander)

TOYOTA QUOTES

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

Final Result: Winner

How was your race day?

“It really was a great weekend – anytime you can go out there and turn on four-win lights on race day it is great. The winner of this race, where it is positioned in the season, makes it all that much more significant. There are only two more races after this and we know the past history has shown that if you win Dallas – you really put yourself in position to go after that championship. Our team did an incredible job all weekend long. It was like a bracket car. To have a Top Fuel car run that fast and run that consistently, it just speaks volumes to our entire team. I think when you look at the Top Fuel class – it’s so competitive, from drivers to teams. We are all making each other better and I think that shows throughout the year.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

Final Result: Winner

What do you take away from today?

“For the fans this is big. We had a lot of nay-sayers that we weren’t getting any racing in – and we got it all in. Unbelievable. Under the lights in the final round. (Matt) Hagan and our team getting it on with flames out the side. We burned the NAPA body – Cathy and Joe Maynard, they are at home. They usually stay and toast with us – so we miss you guys. Wish you were here. NAPA AutoCare team – it’s like driving to your NAPA AutoCare down the street. You rely on them; you can count on them. Guido (Dean Antonelli) and John Medlen (crew chiefs) – this is going to Medlen. He hasn’t mentioned it in public yet, but he is going to retire off into the sunset and this trophy is well-earned by him. Toyota – we’re going to double up with Toyota with Justin (Ashley), so what a big night. Thanks everybody for staying.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.