How Video Annotation Improves AI Applications for Sports

Undoubtedly, AI applications are becoming increasingly popular in the sports world. However, one of the challenges with using AI in sports is a lack of high-quality data to train the AI models.

It is where video annotation comes in. By manually annotating past game videos, AI can be trained to recognize patterns and make predictions. It can be time-consuming for the in-house staff. Hence, it is better to outsource video annotation services.

It can help teams better understand their strengths and weaknesses and make the necessary adjustments to improve their performance in the following ways.

Object Detection and Tracking

Video Annotation can help AI systems better understand players’ actions in a video. It is because manually labeling objects in a video can provide more information about the context of an action. For example, if a computer vision system is trained to recognize soccer players, it will be able to understand players’ actions better if it knows the ball’s position in each frame.

Activity Recognition

Activity recognition is identifying and labeling individuals’ activities from data collected by sensors or other devices. For instance, if a player uses a heart rate monitor, the activity recognition system can identify when the player is running, walking, or resting. This information can better estimate the player’s energy expenditure and optimize their training.

Hence, AI algorithms can use video annotation to understand better and recognize different activities, such as a player shooting a basketball or a coach giving instructions to his team.

Player Identification

AI can track players’ movements, analyze their playing styles, and predict their future performance. However, getting accurate data is one of the challenges in using AI for player identification. Tracking players’ movements require access to video footage of them playing, and this cannot be easy to obtain.

One solution to this problem is to use a video annotation service. A video annotation service can provide accurate data about players’ movements by manually annotating the video footage. This data can then train and improve AI player identification algorithms.

Future Action Prediction

One way that AI applications can be improved for sports is by using manual future action prediction. It involves a person predicting what they think will happen in the future and then inputting this information into the AI system. It can help the AI system better understand the game and predict what will happen next.

It is especially useful in sports, where there are a lot of variables, and it can be difficult for the AI system to take all of them into account. Hence, video annotation services can give the AI system a better understanding of the game, leading to improved performance.

Conclusion

Data Annotation (Video annotation) is the process of adding labels or tags to video data to improve the accuracy of AI applications. In the context of sports, sports teams can use video annotation to identify specific events, players, or movements in a game. This information can train AI algorithms to recognize better and predict these events.