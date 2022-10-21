NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes: Homestead-Miami Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 68 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Camaro SS

NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes

Event: Contender Boats 300

Date: Saturday, October 22

Venue: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Location: Homestead, Florida

Track Description: 1.5-mile

Race: 300 miles / 200 laps

Racing in South Beach … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s NASCAR Xfinity Series track debut at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

It will be the first time the Pittsburgh, Pa.,- native has competed on the oval of the ‘southernmost’ race track in the United States, only four miles inland from the ocean.

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s fourth speedway (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length) start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The 28-year-old also has 18 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways.

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 68 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Camaro SS for Brandonbilt Motorsports

On the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

“I am excited to get to the Homestead-Miami Speedway. It is a track I have spent a lot of time at for road-course testing, but

I have never been on the oval. After studying the past races, I am looking forward to driving on it and gaining experience at

a new track.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History at the Homestead-Miami Speedway … The first race held at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, originally named the Homestead-Miami Dade Motorsports Complex, was a NASCAR Xfinity Series event on November 5, 1995. The original track configuration was a four-turn, rectangular paved oval based on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s layout. Homestead-Miami Speedway has produced 21 different race winners and 20 different pole winners in 28 races.

The organization posted a team-best 13 th-place, on November 16, 2019, with driver Brandon Brown. The seven previous starts at the Homestead-Miami Speedway have earned Brandonbilt Motorsports an overall average starting position of 18.1 and an average finish of 23.7.

Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 140 starts with five drivers. Brandonbilt Motorsports has collected one victory (Brandon Brown, 2021: Talladega), six top-five finishes and 20 top-10 finishes and has logged an average starting position of 19.9 and an average finishing position of 19.8.

Catch the Action … The Contender Boats 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway will be broadcast on the USA Network on Saturday, October 22 at 4:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 4:00 p.m. (ET). On Friday, October 21, the practice session is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. (ET) followed by qualifying at 6:35 p.m. (ET) on the USA Network and streamed on the NBC Sports App.