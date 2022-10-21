Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Homestead-Miami Speedway October Event Preview

SS Greenlight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Contender Boats 300

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Bucked Up Miami Energy Drink

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams

Spotter: Frankie Kimmel

2022 Driver Points Position: 27th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 22nd

Engine: Roush Yates Engines (RYE)

Notes of Interest:

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend.

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway is the 18th race of 2022 and 49th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.

For the first time this year and in recognition of racing on the outskirts of Miami, Fla., the team will promote Bucked Up’s Miami flavor.

Party in the city where the heat is on, all night energy till the break of dawn. Welcome to Miami — Bienvenidos a Miami!

Let the strawberry, mango, and pineapple whisk you away from daily drudgery and drop you off at your dream destinations.

Sip that neon-berry bliss, feel the energy surging and listen.

Because in Miami, the music never ends — pop the tab and taste vacation.

About Bucked Up Energy: Bucked Up started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. After selling thousands of bottles to GNCs nationwide, the company morphed into what is now Bucked Up, a full-fledged vitamins and supplements manufacturer.

The company has gone from its humble beginnings to becoming the No. 1 best-selling pre-workout brand that’s available in over 10,000 stores worldwide.

Plenty Of Other Bucked Up Products Available Too: Don’t forget that Bucked Up Energy now offers more than 10 quenching options, but several of their popular flavors include Rocket Pop, Gym ‘N’ Juice, Mango Tango and Pink Lemonade now include low-stim options.

Low-stim has the same innovative ingredients that make their OG formula so powerful for focus, mood, motivation and energy. Bucked Up made just one small change and they have been surprised by the resulting epicness.

Boasting a modest of 100mg of caffeine, Bucked Up Low-Stim delivers the same energy, focus, mood, motivation – while reducing the common side effects that come from too-much caffeine, jitters, sleeplessness and anxiety.

Stay Tuned: In two of the remaining three NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Graf and the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team will showcase two new Bucked Up Energy Drink flavors at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Oct. 22 and the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 29, 2022.

The Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville will also feature a limited edition Bucked Up Energy Drink Halloween hero card to consign its spooktacular livery.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 90 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt would like to thank their associate marketing partners: AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support.

Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 07 Bucked Up Miami Energy Drink Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon, the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson LIVE on Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Graf will also spotlight a new commercial featuring Bucked Up Energy’s Buck Shot in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous three starts, Graf has delivered a track-best of 13th earned in the June 14, 2020 running of the Contender Boats 250 after starting 16th.

Overall, he has an average finish of 18.7 at Homestead.

He has also completed 520 of 523 laps for a 99.4 percent lap completion.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Stats: At tracks classified as a speedway, Graf has competed in 45 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 25.8 and an average result of 25.9.

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course | Drive for the Cure 250 Race Recap: In his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team showcased the No. 07 Bucked Up Pink Lemonade Energy Drink Ford Mustang in the final road course race of the season.

Despite starting deep in the 38-car field, Graf swiftly maneuvered himself through the field and contended for a top-20 finish before being spun out late in the race.

With an array of yellow flags in the closing laps of the race, Graf’s determination put him back on the lead but ran out of laps to recover for a finish better than his 27th-place outing.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 96th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his fifth at the defining Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

In his previous 95 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 21 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 Amptricity Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon for his 19th start of the 2022 season.

Starr is set to make his 253rd career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and ninth at Homestead. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2021 Contender Boats 250, where he finished 21st after starting 40th for Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports).

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Instagram (@ssgreenlightracing) and Twitter (@SSGLR0708).

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Homestead-Miami Speedway: “It’s a huge weekend for our team at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We have over 100 guests expected to be in attendance and I certainly want to go out and perform and deliver one of our strongest finishes of the season.

“I’m excited to also debut a new Bucked Up energy drink this weekend and I’m hoping as stout as it looks in person, it will be extremely fast on the race track.

“Homestead is one of those tracks that you have to hustle. You have to respect the track though otherwise; you can find yourself in trouble and out of the race.

“Hopefully, we can continue to unload with the raw speed we’ve shown over the past couple of months and build on that for qualifying and the race.

“With just three races left this season, I want to be as close to the front as possible.”

On Goals For Remainder of 2022: “There are about three weeks of racing left and we certainly want to make the best of it for everyone that supports our SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team.

“Without question, I think it cannot be denied that our team has showcased speed throughout the season but we haven’t been able to execute on getting the finishes we think we deserved for a variety of reasons.

“The bigger picture is that we have continued to grow as a team and we have several race tracks over the couple of weeks that should allow us to have the opportunity to put our best foot forward.

“From now until the end of the season at Phoenix, I am determined to nail the execution so we can carry some momentum into the off-season and to the 2023 season.”

Race Information:

The Contender Boats 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 31st of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, October 21st from 6:05 p.m. – 6:35 p.m. Qualifying follows shortly after 6:35 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, October 22nd shortly after 4:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About SS Green Light Racing with Jeff Lefcourt:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter and new partner Jeff Lefcourt has been a mainstay entry in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022.