Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 30 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Pardon My Cheesesteak Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS

He has earned two top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 50 laps

In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one runner-up finish, three top fives, eight top-10 finishes, and has led 29 laps across 16 starts

“I love racing at Martinsville. It’s one of my favorite oval tracks. It’s so much fun and physically demanding with how small it is. This cup program has made so many gains lately, I’m really excited to get back in our No. 16 Camaro ZL1 with Pardon My Cheesesteak on board this week.” – AJ Allmendinger on Martinsville Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made three starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS

He has earned three top five, four top 10s, 14 top-15 finishes and has led 44 laps in the 2022 season

“I’m ready to head to Martinsville, another short track. We’ve had some ups and downs this year but have been steady making improvements at each type of track. Hopefully that translates over to this weekend as well.” – Justin Haley on Martinsville Speedway



Dead On Tools 250

Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 29 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC

﻿For the second year in-a-row, AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing have won the NXS regular season championship

Kaulig Racing has earned five wins, 23 top five and 48 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

The team has led 437 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 348 laps

Hemric: 66 laps

Cassill: 23 Laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has made three starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NXS and earned a runner-up finish there earlier this season

Cassill has earned four top five and 11 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

He has led 23 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

“I’m looking forward to another short track this weekend, especially Martinsville where we really had a shot to win the last time we were there. With the gains we’ve been making as a team, I think we have a great opportunity to contend if we can minimize mistakes and control what we can control.” – Landon Cassill on Martinsville Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has made three starts at Martinsville Speedway and has earned two top-five finishes and led 46 laps

Hemric has earned three top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and has led 66 laps in the 2022 NXS season



“We didn’t have the best finish the last time we were at Martinsville in the spring, but we’ve been making lots of little improvements at Kaulig Racing. I think we had a good idea on what we needed to work on from the previous race there, so I’m optimistic that we will have a good weekend in our No. 11 AG1 Chevy.”

Daniel Hemric on Martinsville Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger has made three starts at Martinsville Speedway and has earned one top-five finish

He has led 68 laps at Martinsville Speedway

Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 348 laps, recorded five wins, 16 top five and 27 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season

“On the Xfinity side, we need to focus on making the least amount of mistakes as possible and just have a solid race in all aspects. There are a few of us vying for the last spot in the championship race at Phoenix, and I think we have a very good shot at securing that final spot as long as we can maximize the day.” – AJ Allmendinger on Martinsville Speedway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.