NITRO RALLYCROSS & TRAVIS PASTRANA SET TO THRILL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA; BRIAN DEEGAN & LIA BLOCK ADDED TO SIDE-BY-SIDE DRIVER ROSTER

NITRO RX COMING TO GLEN HELEN RACEWAY THIS WEEKEND: OCTOBER 29-30

WATCH NITRO RX LOS ANGELES LIVE ON PEACOCK IN THE UNITED STATES, ON YOUTUBE WORLDWIDE

(Los Angeles / Tuesday – October 25, 2022) Nitro Rallycross, the disruptive new force in motorsports created by global icon Travis Pastrana (USA), returns to Southern California October 29-30. This Saturday and Sunday, iconic Glen Helen Raceway will host a wild weekend of four-wheel action featuring champion drivers from F1 and European Rallycross, plus music, games, food and fun. Combining the intense racing of rallycross with the big air excitement of Nitro Circus, Nitro RX is truly where cars fly and tracks thrill.

Last fall at Glen Helen Raceway, Pastrana topped the Nitro RX podium on his way to taking the 2021 series crown. Now, following his victory at Minneapolis’ ERX Motor Park earlier this month, Pastrana is aiming to keep his winning streak alive. Pastrana is also going back to his motocross roots at Glen Helen, where he enjoyed much success over the course of his two-wheel racing career.

Pastrana looks to take the checkered flag piloting the most powerful vehicle in rallycross: the revolutionary all-electric FC1-X which competes in Nitro RX’s new top class, Group E. Capable of producing the electric equivalent of 1,070 peak horsepower (800 kW), the FC1-X can accelerate from 0-60 in just 1.4 seconds, launching faster off the line than an F1 car.

To keep the first-place trophy, Pastrana will have to fend off a stacked lineup of elite drivers. Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) and Robin Larsson (SWE) of DRR JC/RX Cartel earned champagne baths at each of Nitro RX’s first two rounds and both are eager to reclaim the top prize. Legendary F1 world champion Jenson Button (GBR) as well as Oliver Eriksson (SWE) and his brother Kevin Erkisson (SWE), plus Fraser McConnell (JAM), Oliver Bennett (GBR) and Conner Martell (USA) are also ready to mix it up.

They will all have to face Nitro RX’s tough track, which will push competitors’ limits thanks to its huge gap jump, along with banked turns and steep sand berms inspired by motocross.

In addition to the electrifying Group E, Nitro RX Los Angeles will feature a tough Side-by-Side (SxS) competition. Moto legend Brian Deegan (USA) leads the potent roster alongside Pastrana, who will pull double duty defending his Minnesota SxS title, as well as decorated driver Robin Shute (GBR), a three-time Pikes Peak International Hill Climb champion.

Nitro RX Los Angeles will also showcase rising SxS talent, including Lia Block (USA) – following in her father Ken Block’s footsteps – and Ben Maier (USA), a 13-year old prodigy. Maier gave Pastrana and Deegan all they could handle in Minnesota with an impressive performance beyond his years, ultimately finishing second after Round Two.

Professional skateboarder, Brazilian Olympic athlete, race car driver and auto enthusiast Leticia Bufoni will compete in SxS as well.

The next generation of racing stars will also be on display in the NRX NEXT class that is set to light up the Glen Helen track, with the best up-and-coming talent from the United States and Europe set to do battle on SoCal soil.

How to Watch:

Nitro RX Los Angeles tickets are on sale now at nitrorallycross.com. Both general admission tickets ($20 single-day for Saturday / $25 single-day for Sunday) as well as VIP Club Nitro RX passes ($100 single-day for Saturday / $125 single-day for Sunday) are available (all prices plus additional taxes and fees). Nitro RX is fun for the whole family, too: Kids 12 and under can enjoy all of the high-speed action for free.

Fans outside of Southern California can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

Nitro RX Los Angeles will be the second American stop on Nitro RX’s 2022/23 global calendar. It follows a swing of European races – the June series launch at the U.K.’s legendary Lydden Hill Race Circuit then a Sweden round in July – and the American kickoff outside Minneapolis, MN earlier this month. Additional stops include races in Phoenix, Saudi Arabia, Quebec and Alberta, all building to the first global Nitro RX season finale next March.

Event partners for Nitro RX Los Angeles include A SHOC Energy – Thrill One Sports & Entertainment’s Official Energy Drink – Yokohama Tire, Smirnoff Ice Smash, Myenergi and Guaranteed Rate.

ABOUT NITRO RALLYCROSS

Launched in 2018 by motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and the innovators of Nitro Circus, Nitro Rallycross has revolutionized motorsport. With innovative purpose-built courses, banked turns inspired by the wide-open action of Supercross and short-form, head-to-head competition, Nitro RX creates high-impact, thrill-packed racing. Nitro RX’s custom-built tracks – featuring the biggest jumps seen in motorsports – create unrivalled racing excitement. The full-throttle competition is now set to go global with Nitro Rallycross’ expansion into a full standalone championship series. Nitro RX is also adding Group E, an electric circuit featuring the all-new FC1-X, the most powerful Rallycross vehicle ever built. For more information, visit NitroRallycross.com.