Lizards to Celebrate World Finals with Giveaway: Kids’ Pink Unicorn Lamborghini Electric Car

SONOMA, Calif, (October 25, 2022) – In honor of the Lamborghini World Finals next week, Flying Lizard Motorsports and driver Slade Stewart will be giving away a kids’ electric car: a 12V pink Lamborghini, wrapped in the special livery of Stewart’s No. 14 Lamborghini Super Trofeo car known as Sparklefarts.

The pink unicorn Lamborghini has been a fan favorite of all ages this year in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship, bringing a record number of fans to the Lizard garage at every race event. Next week, the No. 14 pink unicorn Lamborghini will be one of two Lizard entries headed to Portugal for the World Finals, with Stewart currently leading the championship in the LB Cup class.

To celebrate the final race event in what has been a successful year for the colorful Lamborghini, Stewart has obtained an electric Lamborghini and has dressed her up to match the No. 14.

We want fans to get creative and show your love for the Lizards and our favorite pink unicorn!

How to Enter:

1) Whether it’s a photo of unicorn swag, a poem, pictures of fans cheering Sparklefarts on, a drawing, rendering, or whatever, we want to see it! Upload your entry to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag #SparklefartsGiveaway and tag both Flying Lizard and Slade Stewart.

Facebook: FlyingLizardMotorsports & Sparklefarts14

Twitter: FlyingLizard_MS & SladeStewart2

Instagram: FlyingLizard_MS & Sparklefarts14

2) That’s it! We’ll keep track of all the entries and enter every single one into a drawing. On our final day on track in Portugal, Slade Stewart will pick the winner!

Rules:

1) All entries must be submitted (uploaded to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram) by 7:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 6.

2) Due to international shipping, the winner of the car will be limited to the United States. Second and third place will receive a stuffed unicorn and a signed Flying Lizard hero card, which will ship worldwide.

Good luck!

Car Details from the manufacturer:

· Speed: 1.9-3 mph

· Motor: 30W X 2

· Dimensions: 24.41” x 42.52” x 15.75”

· Recommended height and maximum weight of drivers: 47” and 55 lbs.

· This 12V official-licensed upgraded kids ride on roadster with swing-up scissor doors and brilliant LED front/rear lights is a realistic model of a Lamborghini Sain car, which will be an attractive Christmas/birthday gift for your kids.

· Kids manual operation and parent remote control. The sports racer for one kid only can be moved forward and backward with the in-car control by the pedal and steering wheel, or be operated by parents through the 2.4G RC with 3 speeds.

· Made from reinforced eco-friendly plastic (passed ASTM F963 and CPSIA), the motorized vehicle working on 4 wear-proof plastic wheels with comfortable spring suspension system is sturdy and stable for boys and girls within 55 lbs to explore the outdoors.

· a single seat with a 3-point safety belt, soft start/stop, limited speed (up to 3.1 mph), and remote priority function, the 12V toddler super car is safe to play with parental supervision.

· The battery-powered car comes with start-up engine sounds, functional horn sounds, and brilliant LED front/rear lights, allowing your boys and girls to showcase a cool cruise.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About Lamborghini Newport Beach

Lamborghini Newport Beach is the authorized sales & service franchise for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. serving Orange County, California.

Representing Lamborghini since 2010, Lamborghini Newport Beach is continuously one of the top US retailers year after year. With many years of combined experience, their team of professionals has all the knowledge and expertise necessary to assist you with purchasing the Lamborghini of your dreams, or properly maintaining the one in your garage. All Lamborghini Newport Beach technicians are fully factory certified, and all sales staff holds master certifications. Their newly opened state of the art facilities are now located at 44 Auto Center Drive, inside the Irvine Auto Center.