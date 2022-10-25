Worldwide Popular Car Racing Tracks 2022

Car racing tracks! The way they have been designed makes them look eventually spectacular. Many racing tracks have captured your attention till now. However, there are a few of them which have made a permanent special place in our hearts.

If you are a dedicated car racer, you must be well aware of how special these tracks are! So, without wasting any time, let us see the top worldwide popular car racing tracks which shaped motorsports history drastically.

The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is known for hosting one of the biggest car racing competitions. When you look at the F1 calendar, this respectful racing track has its permanent spot over there. It has long straights and it all means that the Formula One cars will be moving at their max speed and full throttle. Driving on this racing track makes you reach a peak speed of 200 mph (320kph).

Do you know that this track is popularly known as ‘The Temple of Speed’ and all of you must agree with us as well! In addition, the Monza Circuit is assumed to be the world’s third and speediest purpose built race track. 110 days were taken to construct it in 1922. According to concrete estimating service, it cost around $1.3 billion. Apart from hosting Formula One competitions, this track also hosts International GT Open as well as FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Globally known as Spa, it believes to be one of the most beautiful and adrenaline-rushing car racing circuits in the world. It stretches over 7km. Here exciting motorsport races have taken place and car racer lovers could not take the memory out of their heads. The longest motor race which spans for 25 hours took place over here. It was built in 1921. Initially, it was only used for motorcycle racing. Later on, the spa track started hosting race car competitions.

The Nurburgring Nordschleife

Call it a legendary circuit, yes that is what The Nurburgring Nordschleife is known for! Motorsports community loves being on this track which is also famously known as ‘Green Hell’. Its layout stretches for 13 miles and includes 150 corners. Many memorable car racing competitions took place over here like the 24 Hours of Nürburgring endurance race. Even if there is no competition taking place, this track remains open to the public which is the best thing about it.

The Daytona International Speedway

Have you heard about the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s event? It is assumed to be a famous event till now and the Daytona International Speedway host it. This track is known for its multiple layouts, 2.5-mile high-speed tri-oval, and wide sweeping turns. Undoubtedly, it has become the popular speedway and the largest outdoor stadium in the United States. You can share with us if you ever visit this ‘world center of racing’ which was built in 1959!

The Suzuka International Racing Course

It is an international full-scale racing track located in Japan. Famous events like Formula One races are hosted over here. Note that Mobilityland Corporation operates it which is a Honda subsidiary. Initially, it was used as the testing track for Honda in 1962. Later on, its use became widespread because of the ‘figure eight’ layout as well as 0.7-mile back straight crosses.

The Silverstone Circuit

Located in the United Kingdom, it is a kind of racing track simply like no other! You can call it as the ‘Home of British Motorsport.’ It is currently the official venue for the Formula One British Grand Prix. Furthermore, the overall design and layout of this track center on the principles of the way old Royal Airforce base grounds used to be constructed.

Rest, it has flat-out corners and is known for delivering swift speeds. The driver has to be very careful while racing on it because even a minor miscalculation can put your life at risk. Currently, this track is used for events like the F1 Grand Prix, the British motorcycle Grand Prix as well as the British GT Championship.

Conclusion

Hence, we have shared maximum data on the worldwide popular car racing tracks. They believe to be the best one over centuries. If you have personally visited any racing track, you can let us know what makes it very special and unique from other tracks! Right now, we have highlighted the famous racing circuit details over here and more exciting data is yet to be shared sooner. So, stay tuned and connected with us.