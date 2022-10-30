Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Martinsville 10.29.22

GIBBS CLAIMS WIN AT MARTINSVILLE

Brandon Jones Comes up Just Short of Transferring to Championship 4

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (October 29, 2022) – Ty Gibbs won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway to advance to the Championship 4 in Phoenix next weekend.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville Speedway

Race 32 of 33 – 131.5 miles, 250 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, TY GIBBS

2nd, Sheldon Creed*

3rd, Riley Herbst*

4th, Noah Gragson

5th, Justin Allgaier*

15th, DEREK GRIFFITH

18th, SAMMY SMITH

23rd, BRANDON JONES

32nd, PATRICK EMERLING

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Tuscany Faucets Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 15th

What happened between you and Ty Gibbs on the final lap?

“First off I want to say a big thanks to Tuscany faucets and Menards — they’ve stuck with me for a very long time in my career and I had the race won I think, you know, I don’t know I love my guys I love everyone on this 19 team, but I’m excited to make my move JRM next year and be a part of that organization and a little bit more respect over there probably next year so I’m excited for that. We’ve got one race left at Phoenix. I know we can go out there and win that and shake this up a little bit still and try to steal a little thunder there. So I don’t know man, I have no words. You know, I know that we had some fun beating and banging back and forth a little bit but I’ve never, you know, wrecked him or anything for a win. And so it just kind of shows where that level was there.”

Did you think Ty Gibbs would be willing to be that aggressive to win the race knowing the position you were in to have to win to make it to the Championship 4?

“I think it opened up the opportunity to get moved, but I don’t know about dumped and destroyed and finish dead last I mean I guess at the end the day I needed to win the race you know so I think for you know, second to last. It is what it is you know, but just expected to maybe have a little bit more of a shot at it there. You know, I think that to me, that’s what’s fun in this sport is having a duel and not just completely destroying somebody’s day.”

How do you plan to get even?

“I don’t know man, you know I think that he’s made plenty of friends out here on the race track so time will tell. I know he’s going different places and I’m going different places so I’m sure eventually it all will line back up there.”

How would you sum up your race today?

“First off, a really phenomenal day. I mean, I think in the spring race here, we kind of ran around 12th to 10th and worked our way up to the front was able to kind of do the same move that we did similar there to the end. And that kind of went through my mind, you know, a bunch and we just continue to swap between first and second place really, and no way is anybody going to take the top, you know, and I assume that anybody behind me is going to give me a little bit of hack, you know, and I’m going to try to give them as much as I can to but never take anybody on the show. I think I’ve lost more races than I than I have won by just respectfully you know, letting guys when not pulling moves like that but time all time will always bring that back together there and I think that it’ll it always come back around. So I’m looking forward to Phoenix man, you know, I think that we’re going have a shot to win that race. I I felt that way the entire day to day thinking I’m going get to this next round and I’m going to go win Phoenix and it is what it is, man. I’ve got another year to do. So I’m very fortunate to be back and XFINITY next year so I’ll just continue to take everything I’m learning here and bring it to next year.”

