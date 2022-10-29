Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Martinsville Speedway; October 29, 2022

Track; Martinsville Speedway– Oval (0.526-Mile)

Race: Dead On Tools 250; 250 Laps –60/60/130; 131.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; October 29, 2022 3:00 PM ET

TV: NBC, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Myatt Snider – No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Martinsville Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; On Friday afternoon the 40-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) field would be split into separate groups for two 15-minute practice sessions, partaking in Group A Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 20.568 at 92.065 mph during his 20-lap session placing the TaxSlayer Chevrolet the 7th fastest car in Group A, and 19th overall of the 40 cars entered for the Dead On Tools 250.

– Starting Position; Directly after both 15-minute practice sessions teams would move into qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoon’s Dead On Tools 250. In 2022, short-track qualifying consists of a single round of single car qualifying for two laps. Rolling off 19th to make his qualification laps Snider would put down a quick lap of 20.196 at 93.761 placing the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro 14th overall. Snider and the Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport team will start outside of row 7 for Saturday afternoon’s Dead On Tools 250.

– Martinsville Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS Dead On Tools 250 will mark Snider’s fifth NXS start at Martinsville Speedway. In October of 2020, Snider made his NXS debut at the historic 0.526-mile Virginia paperclip earning himself a 23rd place finish after running in the Top-Ten majority of the race, but would get caught up in someone else’s retaliation in the closing laps. 2021 would see the NXS compete at Martinsville twice and once again Snider would put himself him contention to claim victory claiming a 15th place finish in the Spring and a 12th place finish in the Fall.

Moving to JAR Bommarito Autosport for 2022, the Spring Martinsville race would see Snider start in the 19th position and work his way into the 15th spot before getting stuck in the outside lane and get pushed back to the 24th spot before short pitting during a Lap-38 caution to earn track position at the end of Stage-1. Finishing 21st Snider would stay out on track, and restart in 2nd on the restart. Holding steady in the Top-10 for 30-Laps everyone with fresher tires would begin to overtake the No. 31 and push Snider to the outside groove. Getting passed by cars in the bottom groove contact with the No. 2 in Turn-3 would cause Snider to lock up the brakes and drop back to the 21st spot where he would flat spot the tires. Holding onto the car a caution on Lap-117 would allow Snider to short pit once again. Finishing Stage-2 in the 29thspot, Snider would stay on track to restart the final stage in 20th. During the final stage the No. 31 would run as high as 14th before fading back at the end of the race to ultimately finish in the 24th position. In four races at Martinsville Speedway Snider holds an average finish of 18.8.

TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit TaxSlayer.com.

– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 102 to Martinsville Speedway for Snider to compete with in the Dead On Tools 250. Chassis No. 102 last competed at Dover Motor Speedway in April for the A-Game 200. In that race Snider would start in the 25th position and would fall back to the 30th spot early in the race before working his way back up 25that the end of Stage 1. Making some adjustments during the stage break would improve the car enough to gain a couple more positions earning a 19th place finish at the end of Stage-2. The final stage would see Snider run as high as 15thbefore fading back and finishing in the 22nd spot. Prior to Dover Chassis No. 102 competed at Phoenix Raceway in March where Snider would run mid-pack most of the day earning a 24th place finish. October of 2021, Josh Berry would compete in Chassis No. 102 at Martinsville Speedway with Berry running in the Top-15 the entire day before getting dumped by No. 98 with two laps to go resulting in a 28th place finish.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last four NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. In its NXS series debut in 2021 the No. 31 NXS Chevrolet Camaro SS drove to five Top-Five and six Top-10 finishes with various drivers in the seat. In 2022, JAR Bommarito Autosport fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 for driver Myatt Snider, and the No. 32 for various drivers on a part-time basis. JAR Bommarito Autosport also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select races in the NCWTS.