RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Top-Five Finish at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 2nd

Start: 2nd

Points: 14th

“I had a really fast Whelen Chevrolet today. I put us in a hole early by getting a speeding penalty, but luckily we were able to work as a team to recover and ultimately finish second. Our Chevrolet was tight all day, but our RCR team worked on it every chance we got. Towards the end of the race, it was crazy with guys moving and wrecking each other. I knew to have a shot for the win I needed to be aggressive, and that’s what I did. It feels good to leave Martinsville with second-place finish. I love racing here and RCR brought me a Chevrolet where I could race like i needed to.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Team Grab Ninth-Place Finish at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 9th

Start: 36th

Points: 6th

“Our Global Industrial Chevrolet was good at the start of the race. We got up to 10th by the end of Stage 1 and had a really good car during Stage 2. We kind of started falling off toward the end of the run in that stage. As the race went on, we just lost a little bit of the handle. We were getting too loose on entry and too loose on exit and it was hurting our pace. It was really hard to attack the corners. The No. 51 got into me and that put us in the back with all the mess again. While I was trying to come back through the field the wreck happened between Turns 3 and 4 and I got a ton of damage on our car. I don’t know how we finished ninth. I was doing all I could to get back up there but was just nursing it at the end. Unfortunately, we’re out of the NASCAR Playoffs but will still go to Phoenix with the goal of winning and finishing the year on a strong note.” -Austin Hill