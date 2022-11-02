Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 11.02.22

This Week in Motorsports: November 1-7, 2022

· NCS/NXS/NCWTS/ARCA: Phoenix Raceway – November 4-6

PLANO, Texas (November 2, 2022) – NASCAR crowns its season-long champions at Phoenix Raceway this weekend.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NCWTS

Bell proves to be clutch again… Christopher Bell did exactly what he needed to do in Martinsville on Sunday as the Oklahoma-native scored his third win of the season to advance into the Championship 4 for the first time. By qualifying for the Championship 4, Bell becomes the first driver in NASCAR history to qualify for the Championship 4 in all three national NASCAR tours. Bell has two top-10 finishes in five Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway along with a NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the track in 2018.

Gibbs looking for first title… Ty Gibbs is looking for his first national NASCAR championship this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year and ARCA Menards Series champion has won six times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. The 20-year-old has two starts at Phoenix, with a best of second last spring.

Majeski plans to earn title in first full-time year… Ty Majeski and ThorSport Racing have proven to be a perfect match as the Wisconsin-native is in the Championship 4 for the first time in his first full-time Truck Series season. Majeski – who has won two of the last three races – is making his second Truck Series start at Phoenix. He finished 11th in his series debut in this race in 2019.

Smith desires a championship… Chandler Smith is motivated to close out the year with his first championship. Smith, who was last season’s Truck Series Rookie of the Year, was dominant in this race one season ago as the Georgia-native won the pole and scored his second career Truck Series victory.

Rhodes looks to repeat… Ben Rhodes is looking to become just the second repeat Truck Series champion on Friday evening. Last year, Rhodes made a late-race charge to drive up to third to beat all of his other competitors. If Rhodes wins his second straight title, he will join Matt Crafton as the only repeat titlist in the Truck Series.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA West

Smith pulling double duty… Sammy Smith will look to close out his ARCA Menards Series campaign with another victory. The 18-year-old, who won the ARCA Menards Series East title earlier this season, has six national tour wins. He finished third in the spring at Phoenix after leading 79 laps.

Stay Connected

https://www.toyota.com/racing @ToyotaRacing.com @ToyotaRacing

facebook.com/ToyotaRacing Camera With Flash on Apple iOS 11.3 ToyotaRacingMedia.com

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.