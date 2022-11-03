Petty GMS Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Phoenix Raceway: Ty Dillon has competed in 11 previous NASCAR Cup Series races at Phoenix Raceway, including his second-career start back in 2014. The veteran has posted eight top-20 finishes at the track in the Cup Series, with a best result of 11th place in 2017. In the spring, Dillon drove the No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet to a 15th-place finish.

Dillon has also competed in nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the desert, leading 16 laps and earning two top-fives along with seven top-10 finishes and a best result of fourth in 2014. In three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts, Dillon has one top-five finish (fourth in 2013) and has led 21 laps. Finally, Dillon has competed in two ARCA Menards Series West races at the facility, leading 18 laps and earning two top-five finishes with a best of third in 2010.

Coffee Tyme: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) will serve as primary partner on Dillon’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s 312-mile race. Founded by veterans and operated by principaled men and women who honor those who protect, defend, and support our country, BRCC stands for more than high-quality coffee.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine’s daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.

Thank You, Ty: This weekend’s season finale will mark Ty Dillon’s final start with Petty GMS in the NASCAR Cup Series. Originally slated to drive the No. 94 Chevrolet for GMS Racing before the team merged with Richard Petty Motorsports in December, Ty has played an integral role in the development of the team’s inaugural season. Though we may be heading our separate ways after the checkered flag flies in Phoenix, Petty GMS is thankful for everything Ty has done for the organization and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Season Recap: Driving the No. 42 Chevrolet for Petty GMS in the team’s debut season, Ty Dillon earned one top-10 result at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race, where he finished 10th. That weekend also marked Ty’s best qualifying effort of the year, where he started in the seventh position after winning his Heat Race. Dillon led one lap a piece at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway, and enters the season finale scored 29th in the drivers’ points standings.

Ty Dillon Sightings: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway will have two chances to see Ty Dillon before the race:

Trackside Live Stage: Dillon will be hosting a Q&A session at the Trackside Live stage in the fan midway area from 10:50 AM – 11:05 AM local time on Saturday prior to the series’ final qualifying session of the season. Come on by to ask Ty a question!

No. 42 Petty GMS Chevrolet Merchandise Trailer: Dillon will be onsite at the team merchandise trailer in the fan midway area from 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM local time on Sunday prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race. Fans can stop by to purchase new merchandise and get it signed at the same time.

From the Drivers Seat: Dillon’s thoughts on his 2022 season with Petty GMS

“Phoenix is one of those places that I have had the pleasure of racing at on many different occasions during my career. I’ve driven about every type of stock car around there, and they all take one thing in common when it comes to making speed – you have to be disciplined and hit your marks every lap. The addition of the resin, along with the track starting to age, has really widened the groove out, so we will be searching for grip throughout the race on Sunday.

I have had fun this season with all of my guys on the No. 42 crew at Petty GMS. Though at times it has been a challenging year, I think what we have been able to accomplish has been pretty well noted for a first-year team. Heading into the final race of the season, I can look back on the highs and lows of the year knowing that everyone gave it their absolute best, and there’s nothing more we can ask for. It will be sad to go our separate ways next year, but I’m proud of everyone and look forward to what’s ahead for both myself personally as well as the team, and am thankful to Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty, and Mike Beam for the opportunity to race for them this year.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Phoenix Raceway: Closing out the 2022 season at Phoenix Raceway, Erik Jones will make his 13th-career Cup Series start at the one-mile track. In his previous 12 starts at the track, Jones has a best finish of fourth in 2017 and four top-10 finishes. Earlier this season, Jones and the No. 43 team started the race at Phoenix Raceway from the 14th position and finished 25th.

With seven Xfinity Series starts at the Phoenix track, Jones has five top-five finishes and all seven finishes in the top 10. Jones best finish in the Xfinity Series is a second-place finish in 2016.

In the Truck Series, Phoenix Raceway holds some special memories for Jones. In 2013, in just his fifth Truck Series start, Jones won his first NASCAR race when he started the Truck race from second and led 84 of 150 laps to earn the win. Jones repeated the feat in 2014 when he started the race from the pole position and led 114 of 126 laps to score his second win at the track. With one additional start, for a total of three Truck Series start at the track, Jones started from the pole and scored a ninth-place finish.

Erik Jones Sightings: Fans attending this weekend’s races at Phoenix Raceway will have multiple chances to see Erik Jones:

Infield Fan Zone: On Saturday, November 5, Erik Jones will do a Q & A from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. MT on the stage in the Infield Fan Zone area.

Chevy Stage: Jones will make his way to the Chevy Stage on Sunday morning, November 6, for a Q&A from 9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. MT.

US Air Force: Following his appearance on the Chevy stage, Jones will make his way to the US Air Force display in the fan midway area from 9:50 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. MT prior to the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Season Recap: In his second year driving the No. 43 Chevy and first year for Petty GMS, Erik Jones had a strong season in the Cup Series. With first year Cup crew chief Dave Elenz leading the team, Jones and the No. 43 team earned one win in the crown jewel Southern 500 on September 4, 2022. In addition, the team earned three top-five finishes, 13 top-10 finishes, and led 147 laps.

Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Driver’s Seat: “Phoenix is a good track for me. It’s always a tough race if you aren’t in the Championship Four. Those guys are a going to be tough to beat. Phoenix was a race we struggled at early in the season, but I think our short track cars are quite a bit better now than what we had. Hopefully some of the things we have learned through the year is going to apply and be better and we can finish off our year strong. We’ve had a really good year and would love to go out on a high note here and jump into the off season, get some rest and come back strong for the 500.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Founded in December 2021, Maury Gallagher, championship team owner of GMS Racing, purchased a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports. Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, known as “The King,” remains a key stakeholder of the organization. For more information, please visit www.pettygms.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow Petty GMS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.