Different Types Of Car Insurance And Why You Need Them

Your car insurance may offer you a lot of coverage, but is it enough? There are many types of car insurance and policies you can add or run alongside your existing one. Here is a quick look at some of the main types of car insurance, what they protect you against, and why they are important.

Additional Insurance

There are several types of additional auto insurance that you may be able to add to a policy or purchase separately. These often cover specific events on the road and can be a useful way to avoid claiming on your main insurance policy for minor incidents. Car windshield insurance is the perfect example of this.

Comprehensive Insurance

In some states, and on most leasing agreements and loan agreements, you are required to have this type of coverage. Many Americans still do not have comprehensive auto insurance, and it can cost them a lot of money in the long run. It covers you for damage to your vehicle that does not come from an accident.

This can happen from theft, natural disasters, big hail storms, and vandalism, among other causes of damage. Comprehensive insurance is a small upfront cost that pays for a large amount of damage. Many people write off their vehicles because they cannot afford repairs, don’t let yourself become one of them.

Uninsured Motorist Coverage

This title confuses some drivers. It insures you for damage caused by another driver who does not have any insurance or is underinsured. This type of insurance also covers any medical bills if you are in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver, which is great peace of mind for many motorists.

Some states, and the District of Columbia, require motorists to have this type of insurance, but it is just an option in most of the country. It is definitely an option worth investing in, as being involved in an accident with a driver that has no insurance can cost people thousands in repairs, and even more in medical bills.

MedPay, Or Medical Payment Coverage

This type of policy is straightforward, and worth getting. It covers the costs of some medical bills as a result of an accident, funeral costs, and health insurance deductibles. It can cover your passengers in the vehicle as well as yourself, regardless of who is driving. It cannot be used alongside Personal Injury Protection (PIP), however, so you will have to choose just one of the two policies.

These types of insurance can all be vital in the event of an accident. The costs of repairs and medical bills go up every year. If you drive an exotic vehicle or hit one, the repair bills can be eyewatering. Make sure you have all the coverage you feel you need, and then some. Protect yourself and your wallet when you are out on the open road.