Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Phoenix 11.06.22

BELL FINISHES THIRD IN FINAL POINT STANDINGS

Christopher Bell battles to a top-10 finish to earn a career-best points finish

PHOENIX, Ariz. (November 6, 2022) – Christopher Bell (10th) finished third in the final point standings after coming home behind fellow Championship 4 drivers Joey Logano (race winner) and Ross Chastain (third). In his final race for Toyota, Kyle Busch led all Camry drivers with a seventh-place finish.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Phoenix Raceway

Race 36 of 36 – 312 miles, 312 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Joey Logano*

2nd, Ryan Blaney *

3rd, Ross Chastain*

4th, Chase Briscoe*

5th, Kevin Harvick*

7th, KYLE BUSCH

9th, DENNY HAMLIN

10th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

15th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

17th, DANIEL HEMRIC

22nd, BUBBA WALLACE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

What are your emotions today after everything you went through?

“Wow, wow, wow. Just from being out and then the wins at Charlotte and Martinsville and all of a sudden you wake up this morning and you are racing for a championship, and you are happy, you are elated and then your world comes crashing down. Whenever you get news like that, it puts it in perspective that there is more to this than racing. The whole Gibbs family is in all of our prayers. I’m thinking of them. Ultimately today, the best car won the championship. He was really strong. Proud of our 20 group though. We fought hard, and at the end of the race – the last pit stop, or what we thought was going to be the last pit stop, we were right there battling for it. I’m just proud to be in this position, proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and race this no. 20 car. The DeWalt Camry was – we were there, and hopefully, we can come back here next year.”

What positives can you take from this year and apply them to next season?

“I feel good about where we are at for sure. I’m hopeful that my group stays the exact same, from mechanics, engineers and obviously Adam Stevens on top of the pit box because I feel like we have a good thing going. We feel like we are right there on the brink of being there every week and being a title contender, year-in and year-out. Just really thankful to be here and very, very incredibly saddened by the news today and I’m think of the Gibbs family.”

