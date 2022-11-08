Ken Thwaits Claims P4 for Franklin Road Apparel in Austin Season Finale

Austin, TEXAS – November 8, 2022 – Ken Thwaits rounded off a terrific season in the top-level TA Class at Circuit of The Americas in fine style with a hard charging drive to claim P4 at the checkered flag. It was the Mission Foods SpeedTour festival with all the racing action happening on Sunday, November 6. It was an impressive drive from the Franklin Road Apparel principal in the final round of the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season and means he finishes the year with P4 overall in the Driver Championship.

Ken qualified the Franklin Road Apparel Showtime Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in P6 in class with a time of 2:08:115, ahead of podium rival Amy Ruman in P8. The race start at COTA takes drivers uphill into Turn 1 with a “hole-shot” battle for on track real estate and that’s exactly what happened on Sunday when the TA race went green. Ken’s Camaro was caught in the fray, resulting in succumbing his position. He got to work and really started charging, climbing to P4 midway through the race and posting a best lap of 2:10:839 on Lap 14. However, despite losing his power steering, Tomy Drissi hung on for P8 with Amy Ruman claiming P6.

It was a clean race with no pace car required at any stage. Franklin Road crew chief Gary Selix told viewers to the live coverage from the pits that the Camaro was running great, something Ken confirmed when we spoke to him in the pit lane afterwards.

“The weekend was kind of a struggle for us. We couldn’t get the right setup on the car, and I just don’t have enough time at this track to be competitive. But we got caught up in the Turn 1 crash and fell all the way to the back of the pack – so what are you going to do? You’ve just got to put your head down and start putting down the best laps you can. That’s why we lift those weights, right?”

He went on, “I had Dylan Archer up on the bridge spotting for me and I asked him how we’re looking, he said it looks great Ken, so after that I was gone!”

All in all, it was a fine season for Ken who made the podium four times and was one of the most consistent progress development teams in the paddock. Ken picked up 23 points at COTA for a provisional total of 231 in the Championship. Well done Ken!

TV Broadcast:

TA/XGT/SGT/GT – Nov 13, 2:00p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

TA/XGT/SGT/GT (Encore Presentation) – Nov 14, 12:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

TA2 – Nov 13, 6:00p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

TA2 (Encore Presentation) – Nov 13, 10:30p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports team is based in Franklin Tennessee and is the power behind the Franklin Road Apparel brand. Showtime is responsible for preparing the cars for the track and keeping Ken Thwaits’ outstanding classic Camaro collection in tip top condition. Showtime Motorsports have now entered cars in both the TA and TA2 classes in the legendary Trans Am muscle car series with growing success. Showtime have a dynamic, passionate and hugely talented staff of professionals dedicated to success and excellence both on and off the track.