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RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

By Official Release
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Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Rebound in Kansas and Finish Inside the Top-Five

Finish: 4th
Start: 9th
Points: 3rd

“I feel like the last few weeks, and there were some exceptions like Martinsville, we’ve had the same compact speed that we had at the beginning of the year. Maybe not like the knockout speed like we had in Phoenix or Vegas where we dominated, but based on the performance tonight, we’re a top-three to five car. I thought we were on both sides of the balance coin tonight and that tells me as a driver, we probably need a little more speed in our Whelen Chevrolet, not necessarily package or balance. Proud of Danny Stockman for making creative pit calls. My pit crew did a phenomenal job as well which speaks volumes for our pit department at RCR.” -Jesse Love

Early Accident Ends Race Prematurely for Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team

Finish: 34th
Start: 15th
Points: 8th

“At the time, I could only go off what my spotter, Derek Kneeland, was telling me. He told me at first that he’s (No. 2) tight on your door but you still have air, and then coming off Turn 4, he put it right on my door. He was going to have the run down the frontstretch with being in the outside lane. I thought we were racing each other really well and it’s a bummer for our No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. Our team needed to bounce back and I thought Kansas was a place that we could go out, run inside the top-five, and have a shot at the win. It looked like it could have been that. We were one or two adjustments away from being really good. Oh well. We will go to Talladega next week, work together as teammates, and try to win that one.” -Austin Hill

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Kansas Post-Race Report – 04.18.26
TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Kansas Post-Race Report – 04.18.26

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