Rosberg X Racing aiming to fend off rivals as Season 2 finale awaits

A technical problem just the before the Final in Chile saw Rosberg X Racing miss out on valuable points, while their nearest championship challengers closed the gap. Ahead of the final round of Season 2 in Uruguay, we caught up last year’s championship winners to check out their preparations ahead of the title decider.

After topping Qualifying at the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix in Chile before a dominant Semi-Final 1 performance, Rosberg X Racing (RXR) looked on course to get the result they needed to secure back-to-back Extreme E titles.

However, a rare mechanical failure ensured they were unable to take part in the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix Final – the first time RXR out have missed out on a Final appearance in Extreme E. Worse still, Nico Rosberg’s outfit had to watch their championship rivals pull back valuable points ensuring the title battle is now a four-way fight ahead of the Season 2 finale in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

The Uruguay Natural Energy X Prix will mark a fascinating contest, as RXR look to secure their second Extreme E championship in a row with challengers X44 Vida Carbon Racing, ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team and No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing in hot pursuit.

Despite the team’s Extreme E pedigree, their woes in Chile ensure RXR may not be entering with all of the upward momentum after sitting out the Final last time out.

Nevertheless, since the series’ inception in 2021 they have been the benchmark in the championship having won five of the nine X Prix to date.

So, how will the team fare in Uruguay and will drivers Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky be changing anything in their driving style for the final round of 2022?

Johan Kristoffersson, RXR, said: “Our team has proven that we have great pace, and we’ve worked really hard this season to remain on top. We still have a healthy lead in the championship, and I’m looking forward to regrouping ahead of the final race in Uruguay.

“We’ll be bringing our a-game and hope to make the dream happen there.”

Not only are RXR serial winners in Extreme E, but they have also demonstrated their outright speed in Qualifying in 2022 making the team even more formidable.

However, given what is at stake at the Uruguay Natural X Prix, could we expect a more cautious approach out on course?

Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky, RXR, added: “There’s definitely a lot at stake going into the final round of this season. You do need to be cautious and not always take big risks, but I just want to get back behind the wheel and give it my all. In Extreme E anything can happen so it’s important that we remain focused, stay on our toes, and do the best that we can do.”

Find out if RXR claim back-to-back Extreme E titles at the Season 2 finale, the Uruguay Natural Energy X Prix in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on 26-27 November.

To learn more about Extreme E, visit – www.Extreme-E.com

About Extreme E:

Extreme E is a radical new racing series, which will see electric SUVs competing in extreme environments around the world which have already been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues. The five-race global voyage highlights the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the world’s most remote locations and promotes the adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.

To minimise local impact, Extreme E races will not be open to spectators, with fans instead invited to follow the action through live TV broadcast, and on social media.

The St. Helena, a former passenger cargo ship, has undergone a multi-million Euro refit to minimise emissions and transform her into Extreme E’s operations hub. The ship will be used to transport the championship’s freight and infrastructure, including vehicles, to the nearest port, minimising Extreme E’s footprint, as well as being used to facilitate scientific research through its on-board laboratory.

Extreme E is also pioneering hydrogen fuel cell technology which will enable its race fleet to be charged using zero emission energy. This innovative solution from AFC Energy uses water and sun to generate hydrogen power. Not only will this process emit no greenhouse emissions, its only by-product will be water, which will be utilised elsewhere on-site.



Season 2 Calendar:

Neom, Saudi Arabia

19-20 February 2022

Sardinia, Italy

06-07 July 2022

Sardinia, Italy

09-10 July 2022

Antofagasta, Chile

24-25 September 2022

Punta del Este, Uruguay

26-27 November 2022

About Continental Tires: Founding Partner and Official Tire Partner

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. Continental generated preliminary sales of €37.7 billion in 2020 and currently employs more than 235,000 people in 58 countries and markets. In 2021, the company celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The Tires business area has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tire manufacturers with more than 56,000 employees and posted preliminary sales of €10.2 billion in 2020 in this business area. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tire production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the Tires business area includes services for the tire trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tires.

About ENOWA

About ENOWA: ENOWA is a world-class energy, water and hydrogen company founded in NEOM, Saudi Arabia. ENOWA produces and delivers clean and sustainable resources for industrial and commercial applications using a customer-centric smart and connected system, designed to be circular and takes advantage of NEOM’s optimal solar and wind energy profile. ENOWA benefits from NEOM’s greenfield site, which has no legacy infrastructure, to advance Energy, Water, and Hydrogen innovation.



ENOWA will act as a catalyst and incubator for developing new, sustainable energy and water businesses while creating a robust economic sector regionally. Through its commitment to renewable energy and efficient water management, ENOWA seeks to become a global reference for industry leaders and setting a benchmark for sustainable economic circular systems around the world.For more information, please visit enowa.neom.com



About NEOM: NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.



NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive towns and cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.



For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom





About CBMM: Founding Supplier

CBMM is the world leading supplier of niobium products and technology. Headquartered in Brazil, with offices and subsidiaries in China, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States.

CBMM offers technical innovation to customers around the globe through a team of over 2,000 highly trained, dedicated professionals providing cutting-edge niobium products and technology to over 400 clients in around 40 countries.

About PANGAIA

PANGAIA is a materials science company on a mission to save our environment. We are a global collective of one heart and many hands — scientists, technologists, designers — creating essential products from innovative tech and bio-engineered materials.About LVRSustainable

LVRSustainable is the section of LuisaViaRoma that offers a carefully curated selection of the best sustainable brands and carries out special collaborations with non-profit entities, charitable organisations, and brands to support social and environmental causes. LVRSustainable aims to build a global sustainable community and to promote supporting conscious fashion based on the following criteria: organic, vegan, fair trade, eco-friendly, women’s empowerment, community engagement, recycling & upcycling, and luxury craftsmanship.



About LuisaViaRoma

LuisaViaRoma is one of the world’s leading online luxury fashion retailers. Founded in 1929 by the Panconesi family with the opening of a small hat boutique on Via Roma in Florence, to then creating LUISAVIAROMA.COM in the 2000s it became the first online fashion platform to combine an avant-garde concept store with a strong digital presence. Currently, over 230 people from all over the world work at LuisaViaRoma. Based in Florence, the company ships to over 120 countries and closed 2020 with a turnover of approximately 180 million euros, of which over 90% resulting from online sales and over 75% from purchases by international customers.

About Zenith: Official Timekeeper and Founding Partner

ZENITH: TIME TO REACH YOUR STAR.

Zenith exists to inspire individuals to pursue their dreams and make them come true – against all odds. Since its establishment in 1865, Zenith became the first watch manufacture in the modern sense of the term, and its watches have accompanied extraordinary figures that dreamt big and strived to achieve the impossible – from Louis Blériot’s history-making flight across the English Channel to Felix Baumgartner’s record-setting stratospheric free-fall jump. Zenith is also highlighting visionary and trailblazing women – past and present – by celebrating their accomplishments and creating in 2020 its first-ever collection dedicated entirely to them, Defy Midnight.

With innovation as its guiding star, Zenith features exceptional in-house developed and manufactured movements in all its watches. Since the creation of the El Primero in 1969, the world’s first automatic chronograph calibre, Zenith has gone on to master fractions of the second with the Chronomaster Sport and its 1/10th of a second precision and the DEFY 21 with a precision of 1/100th of a second. Zenith has been shaping the future of Swiss watchmaking since 1865, accompanying those who dare to challenge themselves and break barriers. The time to reach your star is now.

About Allianz: Founding Partner and Official Insurance Partner

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 100 million private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing around 790 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage 1.7 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are amongst the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2020, over 150,000 employees achieved total revenues of 140 billion euros and an operating profit of 10.8 billion euros for the group.

About Vodafone Business: Official Technology and Communication Partner

With expertise in connectivity, global scale and the leading IoT platform, Vodafone Business is a leading technology communications company helping organisations succeed in a digital world and keeping society connected. Vodafone’s purpose is to connect for a better future, enabling an inclusive and sustainable digital society, and many of its solutions have sustainability and inclusivity embedded.

Unique in its scale as the largest pan-European and African technology communications company, Vodafone transforms the way we live and work through its innovation, technology, connectivity, platforms, products and services. Vodafone operates mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries, and partners with mobile networks in 52 more. As of 31 December 2021, they had over 300m mobile customers, more than 28m fixed broadband customers and over 22m TV customers.

This collaboration will see Vodafone Business leading innovations and capabilities such as 5G, MPN, IOT and MEC, integrated into Extreme E’s global operations and will include full involvement in the purpose- driven elements of the series, with special prominence on Extreme E’s Legacy Programmes and the Science Laboratory on board the St Helena.Through its IOT solutions, Vodafone Business is helping sustainability efforts, including agriculture, forestation and decarbonisation of energy grids.

Find out more on http://www.Vodafone.com/business and follow Vodafone on its social media channels:

Twitter: @VodafoneGroup

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone

About ALLCOT:

ALLCOT Group, Extreme E’s Official Environmental Credit Supplier, provides innovative project development, carbon markets, and sustainability advisory services since 2009. Allcot’s unique approach is based on using Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, its linkage to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), non-market approaches, and other market mechanisms.

ALLCOT Group aims to lead and accelerate the global transition towards a climate-neutral society by 2050. ALLCOT provides knowledge and expertise to implement climate change intervention initiatives and carbon projects that rely on nature-based and technology-based approaches.



ALLCOT supports firms and public bodies in developing their own emission reduction initiatives by providing consulting services for various carbon quantification standards (CDM, VCS, GS), as well as for various sectors (forestry, waste, renewable energy, transportation, sports). The entire carbon credit value chain is encompassed by these consulting services created under the Paris agreement.



To learn more about ALLCOT, please visit www.allcot.com

About Neat Burger: Official Vegan Partner

Neat Burger is one of the world’s fastest growing plant-based sustainable burger chains, backed by key investors Formula 1 Champion and X44 Extreme E team owner, Lewis Hamilton, and actor and environmentalist, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Established in 2019, Neat Burger has achieved not only a loyal fanbase but industry recognition too, having won for a second year running the UK’s Best Vegan Restaurant of the Year at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards and it was nominated for the 2021 GQ Food & Drink Sustainability Award. Most recently, the brand was awarded PETA’s inaugural Company of the Year Award for its game changing approach to plant-based diets, encouraging people to eat delicious, protein-packed plant-based meals.

As part of its mission to create a sustainable future, Neat Burger is working with Eden Reforestation Projects on its large-scale reforestation initiatives. In 2021, Neat Burger funded the planting of over one million mangrove trees in Madagascar.

About EY: Official Innovation Partner

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About INTERprotección: Official Insurance Broker

INTERprotección is composed of a group of Mexican insurance, reinsurance and surety bond brokerage companies. With global presence and recognition, INTERprotección has more than 40 years of experience in management and comprehensive risk consulting in the Mexican market. Its business model is focused on bringing the client to the forefront and offering them the best service through innovative and disruptive products, more recently with its new brand ​inter.mx,​ its insurance digital platform that is transforming the insurtech game. Follow INTERprotección on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter ​@I​NTERproteccion

About Enel X Way: Official Smart Charging Partner

Enel X Way is the Enel Group’s new global business line entirely dedicated to electric mobility. Currently, Enel X Way manages approximately 320,000 charging points, both directly and through interoperability agreements in place worldwide1. As a global platform for e-mobility, the company is focused on developing flexible charging technologies and solutions to improve the customer experience by supporting the electrification of transport for consumers, businesses, cities and public administrationsFind out more on https://enelxway.it/en/home and follow Enel X Way on its social media channels:LinkedIn: Enel X Way

Twitter: @enelxway

Instagram: @enelxway

Facebook: @enelxway



1 Public and private charging points, including points of interoperability.

About XITE ENERGY: Official Energy Drink Partner

XITE ENERGY was founded by Oliver Bennett and Megan Jones straight out of university two years ago. XITE brings disruptive innovation within the beverage industry; a new frontier to energy drinks. Designed around functionality but with no limitations on health, XITE ENERGY uses functional ingredients that are fused together to provide a cognitive boost, combining natural flavours, natural caffeine and zero sugar.