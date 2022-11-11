Twenty Races on Tap for ARCA Menards Series in 2023

The ARCA Menards Series will again race 20 times at 19 tracks in 2023, kicking off its 70th Anniversary Season with its 60th race at Daytona International Speedway and concluding, for the second consecutive year, with its championship event at its home track Toledo Speedway.

The series will compete on one of the most diverse lineup of racetracks in motorsports, including superspeedways, intermediate speedways, paved short tracks, a pair of road courses, and a pair of one-mile dirt tracks.

The highlights:

The season opener will mark the 60 th visit for the ARCA Menards Series to Daytona International Speedway dating back to 1964. The race will once again be held on the same day as the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the day before the Daytona 500.

A pair of short track races at Berlin Raceway and Elko Speedway highlight the month of June.

In addition to the return of the wildly-successful same-day doubleheader with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on August 11, the series will add another same-day twin-bill with the Trucks at The Milwaukee Mile on August 27.

The series will race in conjunction with the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway, which is the only track to host two series races in 2023, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Michigan International Speedway in addition to conjunction races at Daytona International Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway, Watkins Glen International, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

The series will make its fourth visit to both Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Watkins Glen International for its two road course races.

For the second straight year, the series will conclude its season with three consecutive short track races at Bristol Motor Speedway, the series-leading 109th visit to Salem Speedway, and Toledo Speedway.

The series will also hold one combination race with the ARCA Menards Series West, at Phoenix Raceway in March, while events at Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile, and Bristol Motor Speedway will be combination races with the ARCA Menards Series East.

The complete 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule:

Feb. 18 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL March 10 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, AZ April 22 Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, AL May 6 Kansas Speedway Kansas City, KS May 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, NC June 17 Berlin Raceway Marne, MI June 24 Elko Speedway Elko, MN July 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH July 15 Iowa Speedway Newton, IA July 21 Pocono Raceway Long Pond, PA Aug. 4 Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, MI Aug. 11 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Brownsburg, IN Aug. 18 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, NY Aug. 20 Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, IL Aug. 27 The Milwaukee Mile West Allis, WI Sept. 3 DuQuoin State Fairgrounds DuQuoin, IL Sept. 8 Kansas Speedway Kansas City, KS Sept. 14 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN Sept. 30 Salem Speedway Salem, IN Oct. 7 Toledo Speedway Toledo, OH

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

Schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and West along with the complete ARCA Menards Series platform broadcast schedule, including event start times, will be released at a later date.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization administers more than 100 events annually, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).