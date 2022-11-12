DYER MOTORSPORTS CONCLUDES ITS 2022 SEASON NEXT WEEK AT BAKERSFIELD AND PLACERVILLE

(Yucca Valley, CA, November 10, 2022) Nearly nine months after it started, Dyer Motorsports will finish its 2022 racing with four races next week. The first race will be the “6th Annual Western States Lightning Sprints Championship” at the Bakersfield Speedway on Tuesday, November 15th. That will be followed up by a day of travel and then three straight nights of racing in the “Hangtown 100” at the Placerville Speedway on November 17th, 18th, and 19th.

The race at Bakersfield will be the final points-paying race for the CLS and for the Civil War Series matching the California Lightning Sprint Cars vs Northern California’s Bay cities racing association. Jeff Dyer and his son Seth will both be competing at Bakersfield. Jeff comes into that race tied for fourth in the championship series point standings. He also brings in the best 2022 main event finishing average at the track, 3.2 of all riders who have started three main events there. On May 14th at the track, Dyer turned in his best 2022 appearance on the Kern County oval when he placed second in the 25-lap main. In his other four starts at the track, he has finished third and fourth two times each.

Bakersfield is the track where Seth launched his lightning sprint career with the CLS on June 11th. Two weeks ago the 15-year-old had turned in the best qualifying effort of his rookie season when he timed in 10th fastest of 16 cars at the Ventura Raceway. He followed that up by leading every inch of the way to score the first heat race win of his lightning career. Despite only running

After Tuesday at Bakersfield, Dyer Motorsports will drive 316 miles north to the Placerville Speedway for the “Hangtown 100.” Phelan’s Cal Smith, who spent years racing in the SCRA Sprint Cars and ¾ midgets, will jump into Seth’s car and join Jeff in the season-enders.

In addition to the lightning sprints, Tuesday’s show at Bakersfield will also include the “November Classic” for the USAC National Midgets. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Fans can save $5.00 per ticket by ordering in advance at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1113. The historic track is located at 5001 N. Chester Ext. in Bakersfield. The track website is https://www.bakersfieldspeedway.com/ and the office phone is (661) 393-3373.

Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. each day with racing at 6:00. Fans can find the track at 100 Placerville Drive in Placerville. Advance tickets for Placerville are available at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/hangtown-2022. The website is https://www.placervillespeedway.com/ and the track phone is (530) 344-7592.

Jeff is racing in memory of his grandfather Glenn Sels throughout the 2022 season.

Dyer would like to thank the following for making the 2022 season possible in the #4 Lightning Sprint Car. Dependable Machine Inc., Haircuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, LBA Investigations, and Dyer Motorsports.

For the USAC/CRA #39 sprint car, Straight Time Stirrups, Dependable Machines Inc., Hair Cuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, Justice Brothers, and Specialty Fasteners make it all possible.

Jeff Dyer 2022 Results

3-5 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest 13th A Main

3-25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 4th A Main

3-26 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 13th A Main

4-1 Keller Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 14th A Main

4-2 Thunderbowl Raceway USAC/CRA 23rd A Main

4-16 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

4-23 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th B Main

4-30 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main 1

4-30 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main 2

5-14 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

5-14 Bakersfield Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

5-21 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

5-28 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars DNS

6-11 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 4th A Main

6-25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

7-16 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

7-23 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

8-6 Santa Maria Raceway California Lightning Sprints 13th A Main*

8-25 Silver Dollar Speedway California Lightning Sprints 16th A Main

8-26 Placerville Speedway California Lightning Sprints 17th A Main

9-10 Lemoore Raceway California Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

9-17 Perris Auto Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

9-24 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

10-1 Barona Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 13th A Main

10-8 Mohave Valley Raceway California Lightning/POWRi Southwest 11th A Main

Seth Dyer 2022 Lightning Sprint Results

6-11 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 12th A Main

6-25 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 15th A Main

7-16 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 10th A Main

7-23 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 10th A Main

8-6 Santa Maria Raceway California Lightning Sprints 14th A Main

8-25 Silver Dollar Speedway California Lightning Sprints DNS

9-10 Lemoore Raceway California Lightning Sprints 14th A Main

9-17 Perris Auto Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 16th A Main

9-24 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 18th A Main

10-20 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

10-29 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 13th A Main