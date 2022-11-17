7 Things To Never Do After a Car Accident

Car accidents are an unfortunate part of the driving experience. Experts surmise that the average driver experiences at least one accident per 18 years or 2-3 accidents throughout their driving career.

There’s plenty of information about who to call and what to do after an accident; there are also things you should avoid. Here are seven things to never do after an accident.

Leave the Scene

First and foremost, don’t leave the scene of an accident. This automatically turns your case into a hit-and-run. Your chances of getting away are slim as CCTV and dashboard cams are the norm. It’s better to face the music if you’re at fault rather than risking additional charges.

Lose Your Temper

Staying calm after an accident is challenging but necessary. If the other driver was obviously at fault (i.e., running a red light), you’ll likely feel angry, scared, and shocked.

Take some time to breathe before interacting with the other person and maintain your calm throughout the interaction. Staying calm will help you think logically and start building a case for your claim and settlement.

Apologize

Don’t apologize for an accident, even if you’re partially or fully responsible. Saying sorry is often viewed as an acceptance of guilt and could immediately derail your claim. This consideration is especially important if you live in a comparative negligence state like Florida or Texas.

Fail To Document the Scene

Don’t leave the scene without documenting what happened. Take photos of both vehicles, the road where the accident occurred, and any other contributing factors. For example, if the speed limit sign is obscured by ice or trees, photo documentation could contribute to less negligence or a higher settlement.

Leave Without Information

There’s a common misconception that you shouldn’t swap insurance and contact information with the other party in a minor accident. However, you don’t know what issues may arise after you leave the scene.

You could discover that the minor fender bender has bent your frame and will cost thousands to repair. Alternatively, you might develop whiplash from your accident and miss time from work.

Always collect information from the other driver and share yours.

Skip the Doctor

Another common mistake after a fender bender is going home without visiting the doctor. You should head to a walk-in clinic or schedule an appointment for the next day or two after an accident.

Your doctor can do a quick check and rule out any underlying injuries or treat those that may not be readily apparent— whiplash and concussions are notorious for showing up later. If there’s nothing noticeably wrong at the time, you at least have documentation for your employer and attorney if anything comes up later.

Accept the Initial Settlement Offer

Insurance companies typically offer a settlement to close the case as soon as possible. This settlement may not be in your best interest or accurately reflect the events.

Consider talking to an attorney before you accept an insurance settlement. A skilled personal injury lawyer can review the case and determine whether there are mitigating factors or additional coverage needs.

Avoid these mistakes after a car accident to protect your physical and financial well-being.