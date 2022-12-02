Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

Elliott has been named NMPA Most Popular Driver presented by Hooters

By Official Release
0
Photo by Simon Scoggins for Speedwaymedia.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Chase Elliott might have had a disappointing end to the NASCAR Cup Series season, but his fans continue to make their support loud and clear.

For the fifth straight year, Elliott has been named NMPA Most Popular Driver presented by Hooters, the only major NASCAR award determined solely by the vote of race fans. Elliott, who finished fourth in the championship standings, was announced as the winner during the NASCAR awards banquet celebrating the 2022 season.

Elliott’s father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, holds the record for the most award wins at 16. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the award 15 times.

With the younger Elliott adding to his streak, the Most Popular Driver award has been presented to either an Elliott or an Earnhardt for 32 consecutive years.

Alongside Elliott were his three Championship 4 rivals (Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Christopher Bell) among the top 10 vote-getters for this year’s award. Also in contention were Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr.

The NMPA Most Popular Driver Award is one of the longest-running awards presented annually by the National Motorsports Press Association. It is the only major NASCAR award to be determined solely by a fan vote.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
All-Star lineup to drive Cadillac V-LMDh at Daytona opener
Next article
Treffert Continues to Trounce as Official Competition Gets Underway Thursday at the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour and HSR Sebring Historics

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites

Play at the best $1 deposit casino NZ to win with minimal risk


10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category