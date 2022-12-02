The best electric cars for your long-distance journeys

With more drivers looking to become environmentally friendly and lessen harmful gas fumes entering the atmosphere, drivers want a variety of options to choose the best possible electric vehicle that can handle longer distances.

There is a range to choose from, whether it might be on the cheaper or more expensive side of the spectrum, with something to suit everyone. With a variety of sizes to suit all, and different interior designs, whether you go for comfort or style, find your perfect match here.

This article will focus on giving you a few options on the best vehicles for those longer journeys, leaving you time to go ahead and insure your electric car and purchase all of the relevant coverages.

Volkswagen ID 3:

Buying an electric car is so much better for the environment and also saves gas money. A great option to suit environmental changes is this Volkswagen car. This vehicle combines practicality and high-tech features, to make for a brilliant choice. It serves as an easy drive, with an impressive 338 miles of range. Not only this but this vehicle can be charged up to a speed of 125kWh, ensuring that it only has to be plugged in for 30 minutes to charge the battery up to 80%.

Hyundai Ioniq 5:

This cool, 80s-themed car, doesn’t just win on looks. With a roomy interior, its 303-mile range limit for the rear-wheel drive versions makes it a great choice for a long-range electric car. Thanks to its massive 77.4kWh battery pack, it can cover great distances, with the choice of a smaller battery (58kWh) for anyone who prefers this. Being an electric car, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, also takes steps to become environmentally sustainable in other ways. The interior furnishing is eco-friendly, making sure to utilize plant-based fabrics and recycled plastic bottles.

Ford F-150 Lightning:

If you prefer a pick-up style of car, then the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning could be for you. By modifying the Ford’s best-selling F-150 model into an electric version, they were able to incorporate it into a vehicle that is already loved, just in a modernized and environmentally friendly version. The basic model offers 240 miles of range, whereas the longer-range version offers 320 miles. Being a popular choice of car already, why not explore the abilities of this electric pick-up today?

Tesla Model 3:

You can’t possibly make a list of long-distance electric cars without including a Tesla. Looking at a cheaper model of this luxury brand, this option still incorporates the tech features of the well-known versions. This particular model will deliver around 138 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) within the city and 126 MPGe when highway driving. With its popular look and style, the Tesla Model 3 is definitely one for the tech lovers!

Polestar 2:

Rivaling the Tesla is this cheaper Volvo model, which charges rapidly and serves as a sporty drive. The vehicle has a 69kWh battery that can handle up to 297 miles. With a classy, clean-cut look, it combines elegance with comfort. Offering 94 MPGe in the city and 84 MPGe on the highway, Volvo has leveled up in the competition of best long-distance electric cars, serving as a strong competitor amongst the others.

Once you’ve narrowed down your option for your choice of vehicle, it’s time to take the next steps and familiarize yourself with all things electric car insurance! With costly discounts and extra insurance coverage, there’s everything you would possibly need to know to enter the world of electric cars and become more eco-friendly.