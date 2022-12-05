Cadillac Racing’s rehearsal for GTP competition debut

Development of Cadillac V-LMDh continues with test days on Daytona course

DETROIT (Dec. 5, 2022) — Cadillac Racing’s development of the all-new Cadillac V-LMDh race car continues at IMSA-sanctioned test days this week.

What: The on-track sessions are mandatory for manufacturers in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class in 2023.

When: Dec. 6-7

Where: 3.56-mile, 12-turn road Daytona International Speedway course

Two Cadillac V-LMDh race cars will compete in the nine GTP races and one Cadillac V-LMDh will be entered in the seven races on the FIA World Endurance Championship schedule that includes the centenary Le Mans 24 Hours.

All three cars will start the 2023 season in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29.

All nine drivers will participate in this week’s day/night sessions that lead into the Roar Before the Rolex 24, which includes qualifying for the race, on Jan. 20-22.

Cadillac will aim to win the twice-around-the-clock race for the fifth time since 2017.

The Cadillac V-LMDh roster: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon in a Chip Ganassi Racing-prepared entry and Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook in the sister CGR-prepared car. Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken will co-drive the Action Express Racing-prepared race car.

Introductions: Aitken “can’t wait to get started“

The Cadillac V-LMDh has logged nearly 19,000 kilometers at U.S. racetracks since its maiden outing in July, with drivers providing valuable input from their seat time.

They said it

About this week’s on-track days: “We’re looking forward to returning to Daytona International Speedway with our team to continue preparing for the competition debut of the Cadillac V-LMDh race car,” GM sports car racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser said. “The Roar is right around the corner — the start of an exciting era for Cadillac Racing — and test days like these are important to everyone involved in our program.”

About last month’s successful 24-hour test at Sebring International Raceway: “To complete that endurance test was extra motivation for our team and provided a sense of accomplishment,” Klauser said. “We still have a lot to do in a short amount of time, but we are at a point where we can work on fine-tuning some things.”

Impressions about the Cadillac V-LMDh following the endurance session: “It’s a different animal than the DPi. There are more systems on the car – electric motors, electric options to work with, different engine, more power, less downforce — so as a driver with limited time of running you’re trying to find the maximum out of the car as early as possible,” said Renger van der Zande, co-driver with Sebastien Bourdais of the Chip Ganassi Racing-prepared car for GTP competition. “The drivability of the car has been really good from the outset and it’s been developing nicely. We’ll make more gains with the track time at Daytona.”

Impressions after driving the Cadillac V-LMDh for the first time during the endurance session: “Being part of the endurance test with no real issues, it’s hit the ground well,” said four-time Rolex 24 At Daytona winner Scott Dixon, who will co-drive with Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande. “Good power and the drivability is really nice, which is what you’d expect from what Cadillac has done before with a normally aspirated V8. Honestly, the car seems really reliable and ready to go. There are a lot of new systems to get used to and it’s a big car, but fun to drive.”

