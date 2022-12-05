The Run to the Roar: December Daytona Developments Hold Key to Success for No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06

Brownsburg, Ind. (December 5, 2022) — Official IMSA-sanctioned GTP testing gets underway tomorrow at Daytona International Speedway, with cars running on track through Wednesday. Wayne Taylor Racing’s (WTR) No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 team and partners Acura, Honda Performance Development (HPD), and Oreca are bringing development improvements to the four-day test.

With media in attendance, this test represents the teams’ last chance to learn about their new cars in a live environment before the Roar Before the (Rolex) 24 gets rolling on January 20th. Ricky and Wayne Taylor shared their thoughts on a crucial week of preparation for the WTR team’s run at a record-tying sixth Rolex 24 at DAYTONA victory in their all-new, electrified chassis.

“It’ll be nice to get back in the cockpit after a bit of a break from driving the new GTP car,” said two-time IMSA champion Ricky Taylor. “Heading back to Daytona now that the team has had a lot of time to regroup and make progress on projects that WTR and HPD have been collaborating on with our partners at Oreca, we’re excited to see the strides that have been made. WTR and MSR will hit the ground running at this test and it’s going to finally feel like the 2023 season is getting underway. I can’t wait to get there and keep working towards the Rolex 24.”

“Our plan is to go into this test as fully-homologated as possible,” said team owner Wayne Taylor. “Everybody has done a good job getting us here and IMSA has done their part. We are certain that we will provide a car in a condition that will make everyone happy come qualifying and race day. The biggest objective for us is to continue testing and accumulating milage in this very high-tech car. We’ve got a great partner in HPD and I feel confident that together, we can find more ways to improve this week at Daytona that will help us before we get to the Roar.”

The 2023 Rolex 24 at DAYTONA takes place January 26th-29th at Daytona International Speedway. The qualifying event to set the grid, the Roar Before the 24, runs on January 22nd. Stay tuned to IMSA and Wayne Taylor Racing’s official social channels for updates on start times, TV viewing and streaming details.

