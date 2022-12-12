Brett Moffitt to Join AM Racing for Full Xfinity Series Schedule

STATESVILLE, N.C.: Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that 2018 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt will join the organization as the full-time driver of its NASCAR Xfinity Series program beginning with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023.

To bolster AM Racing’s inaugural full-time season in the Xfinity Series, the team will switch from Chevrolet to Ford which includes a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford Motor Company’s Ford Performance program.

Ford Performance is the high-performance division of the Ford Motor Company and the multinational name used for its motorsport and racing activity.

Stewart-Haas Racing will supply the Statesville, N.C.-based team with race cars, while Roush Yates Engines will provide the legendary Ford horsepower for the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

In addition to providing race cars to AM Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing will also provide technical support for the entire 33-race season.

“This is an integral move for AM Racing and our future in NASCAR,” said AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski. “AM Racing is committed to ensuring that we are taking the necessary measures to not only give our team but Brett (Moffitt) the opportunity to be competitive from the time we show up to Daytona in February – which is something this group deserves.

“We are also grateful to have formed a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford Performance. With their leadership and direction – it should offer the opportunity for our team to contend for a spot in the Xfinity Series Playoffs in our inaugural season.”

Moffitt, the Grimes, Iowa native is ready to propel AM Racing into the Xfinity spotlight after competing for the team in three NASCAR Truck Series races at Knoxville Raceway and Kansas Speedway during the past two seasons respectively.

In 84 Xfinity Series races, Moffitt, 30, has delivered two top-five and 23 top-10 finishes, including a 10th-place finish driving the No. 07 Ford Mustang for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt in the rain-shortened Kansas Speedway race in October.

“I am beyond excited about this next chapter in my career,” said Moffitt. “Wade (Moore), Kevin (Cywinski) and the entire AM Racing team are putting the pieces together to make sure that we not only have a team that can run up front but win races in 2023.

“I was impressed by the team’s long-term plan and without question, I know that we will be able to accomplish the goals that we have set forth. I look forward to representing AM Racing as driver of the No. 25 Ford Mustang.”

2023 will mark Moffitt’s first time competing full-time under the blue oval banner.

“We look forward to powering AM Racing and Brett Moffitt in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Doug Yates, CEO and president of Roush Yates Engines said. “The team is trending towards a successful season and Roush Yates Engines is proud to be associated.”

“There’s strength in numbers and having another Ford team with Roush Yates horsepower in the Xfinity Series is something that’s very beneficial for Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Greg Zipadelli, chief competition officer, Stewart-Haas Racing. “This is a partnership that can accelerate AM Racing’s growth while simultaneously benefitting our own efforts in the Xfinity Series.”

In addition to the Xfinity Series, AM Racing will house a rebranded full-time ARCA Menards Series program in 2023, while also continuing to field the No. 22 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Austin Wayne Self, who has served as the team’s anchor driver since the team’s inception in 2016 will remain a vital ingredient within the team’s NASCAR platform with his schedule to be announced at a later date.

AM Technical Solutions, a Global Architecture, Engineering and Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets in 24 countries and five continents will serve as the team’s anchor partner in 2023.

Moffitt’s efforts will also be supported by his longtime partners The Rasmussen Group and its subsidiaries Concrete Supply and JMT Trucking as well as Destiny Homes.

A crew chief announcement for Moffitt’s seventh year of competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is forthcoming.

