Racing is a Constant Bid for Improvement with LTK and Damon Racing

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – December 5, 2022 – One of the most experienced drivers in the TA2 class, New Hampshire driver Tom Sheehan endured a somewhat frustrating season, but he nevertheless succeeded in making the Top 20 out of 76 entrants in the final Championship classification. Understandably, Tom resisted the temptation to travel across the country in 2022 to compete in the double-header out west in California. Something that inevitably prevented him from maximising his points total among the most competitive class in the Trans Am Series.

A regular in the top ten in previous seasons, Tom is acutely aware that professional sport, and motorsports, never stands still. We spoke to Tom about the Damon Racing team and how he sees the TA2 Series moving forward. Noting the ever expanding, and constantly improving nature of the TA2 paddock Tom said, “TA2 each season is an ever-growing field of talent.”

The No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang driver went on, “Each development I make as a driver and our team makes with the physical performance of the car is being met or exceeded by the competition. It’s important to have strategic alliances to maximize the efficiency of our team’s efforts.”

Of the developing relationship with Mike Cope and crew he added, “Mike Cope, Trevor and Jason are our partners. We all race for our best results. My team, Damon Racing, is a small team and Mike Cope’s support is on the level. Our team is grateful for the opportunity to work with Mike Cope Racing.”

Tom has also been working with 2022 Trans Am TA2 Champion Thomas Merrill and Tom Sheehan was full of praise, “Merrill is a great driver. The coaching he delivers accelerates my refinement as a driver. Squeezing performance out of a car is the driver’s job. That combination; set up, support and development. That’s the necessary ingredients to stay relevant in TA2.”

“Our team Jamie, Jeff, Matt, and Stephen – I can’t say enough about their dedication to our program. As a team member, it’s easy to dig deep and do the hard work staying in shape, staying sharp. When you are part of a community of racers like I am, you realize, how lucky you are. Most importantly you accept your responsibility in the process, the need to expect more out of yourself. Hard work, smart work, and never settle.” Wise words indeed.

Tom is sponsored by LTK Insulation Technologies, a leading company based in Tom’s home town of Bow, New Hampshire. LTK is an American success story in manufacturing, producing extremely durable and practical pipe and valve covers for both commercial and domestic applications. With winter on the way, be sure to check them out as they are a key supporter of the Trans Am program.

