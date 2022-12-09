Professional MotorSport World Expo 2023

Professional Motorsport World Expo is one of its kind event organized explicitly for motorsport enthusiasts. Although it is a niche market and not as big as other sports, its global fanbase is incredible.

It is also considered one of the biggest celebrations of motorsport. With the rise of sustainable powertrains and increasing access to advanced technology across the board, racing is undergoing a technological shift, which calls for events like these.

Whether you are a team, manufacturer, dealer, or distributor, Professional MotorSport World Expo keeps you up-to-date with the latest solutions for your racing operation.

The first event was held in 2006, and since then, every November, the stage is set for hundreds of international exhibitors to showcase their innovations, attracting thousands of visitors annually.

What to expect in 2023?

The dates for the expo have been confirmed for 2023, and it will take place from 8 to 10 November 2023 at Messe Cologne. Eight themed segments will display premium products and services from top motor racing brands, suppliers, and influencers. Moreover, there will be a trade show featuring advanced technologies, accessories, gear, and equipment.

You can meet many individuals from various categories, including karting and drag racers, manufacturers, race managers, and crew members. Besides meeting professionals, the expo will host several events like onsite demonstrations, practical and educational tours, workshops, seminars, etc.

Why is it so special?

Conferences, live demonstrations, and technical workshops are key features of the Professional MotorSport World Expo. In addition, many activities will be available for attendees, including Testing & Development, Safety, Paddock Equipment, Logistics and Transportation, and Motorsport Business.

The segments include engines, transmissions, components for race engines, tools, and accessories. In addition, each segment allows participants to network and discover new motorsport products and technologies.

The highlights of the event also include the Professional MotorSport World Expo Awards. The nominees compete for various tiles, such as Motorsport Facility of the Year, Powertrain Innovation of the Year, and Race Car of the Year.

Major motorsport events

The popularity of the professional motorsport World Expo is interrelated with exposure to motorsport events. Many people develop an interest in the sport after experiencing the thrill of motor races.

The following are major racing events that take place worldwide.

Monte Carlo rally

Every year, Club de Monaco organizes a rally along the French Riviera. Despite the occasional unpredictable weather, this race is exhilarating. At one point, cars must race over a steep mountain road with several turns.

Pikes Peak Hill Climb

It is the second oldest racing event in the U.S. and is also known as the Race to the Clouds. The race is 12.42 miles and finishes at Pikes Peak, 14,000 feet high. The race requires extra training from racers to stay focused and finish the track.

24 hours of Nurburgring

The first race was held in 1970. It is a 24-hour racing event, one of the most challenging races that take place in central Germany. It takes 200 cars and 700 race drivers to complete a 25 km long track. The race is packed with action and is considered a test of humans and cars.

Dakar Rally

It is an off-road-style rally race with multiple classes, including motorcycles, trucks, and cars. The Dakar Rally allows you to bet on sports that excite you. The race lasts two weeks, so you have a chance of winning big.

Monaco Grand Prix

It is one of the oldest races in Formula 1. The race takes place in Monte Carlo, and the track tests the driver because of its tight turns and plethora of twists, along with concrete barriers on both sides. The difficulty level of the race track makes it a popular race in F1.