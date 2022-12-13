Jeffrey Earnhardt Joins Alpha Prime Racing Full-Time In 2023

MOORESVILLE, N.C

Alpha Prime Racing is excited to announce that Jeffrey Earnhardt will be racing full-time in the number 44 Chevrolet Camaro during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“We’re so excited to have Jeffrey with us next season,” APR President Tommy Joe Martins said. “Jeffrey has been a competitor and a friend to me for a few years now. When Caesar and I started this team last year, we both talked about having Jeffrey at the top of our roster – so to see this all come together for 2023, he and I both feel like we finally got our guy.”

The 4th generation Earnhardt driver has competed at all three levels of NASCAR’s top series and is ready to return to the Chevrolet family and Alpha Prime Racing full-time next season.

“I’m really pumped this came together with Tommy and Caesar,” said Jeffrey. “We were evaluating different options and after speaking with them we knew this would be the perfect fit. They are making major moves to strengthen their program and they made me feel welcomed. I’m fortunate to have my sponsors from last season continuing their support and we’ve got some new partners onboard. I’m looking forward to putting on that bowtie and leading this team to their first victory next season.”

A major cornerstone for Earnhardt has been his sponsor ForeverLawn. They’re returning for multiple races in 2023 and CEO Dale Karmie is enthusiastic about the future.

“We are thrilled that Jeffrey Earnhardt will be back in the Black and Green Grass Machine in 2023” commented Karmie. “Jeffrey is a great driver, we just need to get him on the track more. We can’t wait to see what this year brings. We are blessed to have such great partners whose support continues to make this possible. We are also excited to continue bringing the message of hope from Pastor Greg Laurie and Harvest Ministries. We’ll see you out on the track!”

The value of a competitive Earnhardt was demonstrated during his Talladega race this past season. Winning the pole and missing victory lane by one position, Jeffrey Earnhardt enjoyed the most viewed NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the past 5 years. With ECR power plants and confident leadership, Jeffrey and Alpha Prime Racing are eager to get to Daytona.