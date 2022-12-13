The Heart of Racing Announces Rolex 24 Drivers and 2023 IMSA Plans

Sanford, FL (12 December 2022) – The Heart of Racing announces a potent two-car lineup for the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona, running Aston Martins in both IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT classes.

Alex Riberas (ES) and Ross Gunn (UK) will share the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for its second season in the GTD PRO competition. David Pittard (UK) will join Riberas and Gunn on No. 23’s roster for the 61st edition of the Rolex 24.

Defending IMSA GTD champion Roman De Angelis (CA) will be joined by Marco Sorenson (DK) in the No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for the season. The pair will be joined by three-time Le Mans winner Darren Turner (UK) and team principal Ian James (UK) to complete the driving roster for the Daytona classic.

“We are really pleased to have finalized our plans for the year and we are ready to get things off on the right foot at Daytona,” said James. “We have fantastic support from Aston Martin, and our driver lineups are very strong. The crew is almost entirely identical to our group as last year, so we have a lot of experience together as a team to build on this season and everyone is just looking ahead to getting things going at the Roar next month.”

With a full-season lineup that brings both pace and continuity, The Heart of Racing will be looking for a strong start to their 2023 campaign after a successful 2022 season; their GTD entry capturing the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech GTD title and their GTD PRO entry finishing fourth in the class’ inaugural season.

Sorenson, the team’s newest addition, has a record of success with Aston Martin which includes three FIA World Endurance GT driver championships as well as a Le Man class victory in 2022. With years of driving for the team under their belts De Angelis, Gunn, James, and Riberas are no strangers to Heart of Racing and look forward to welcoming Sorenson into the family.

The Heart of Racing uses the exposure of its motorsports teams to raise funds and awareness for the Seattle Children’s Cardiology Research Fund. American businessman Gabe Newell is the driving force for The Heart of Racing, which has raised more than $7 million for the Seattle Children’s Hospital and Regional Medical Center, funding the Children’s Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

https://www.theheartofracing.com/donate