Wright Motorsports Announces Endurance Drivers for No. 77 VOLT Lighting Entry

BATAVIA, Ohio. (December 12, 2022) – As anticipation builds for the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona, Wright Motorsports has announced the driver lineup of the No. 77 VOLT Lighting Porsche 911 GT3 R (type 992) for the approaching race season. Wright Motorsports champion Max Root will return to the Ohio-based team for the four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance races, while Porsche Factory driver Kevin Estre joins the team for the season-opening 24-hour event.

The pair will join 2022 Michelin Pilot Challenge champions and full-season drivers Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman as they hunt for the GTD class title in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Root first joined Wright Motorsports in 2017 at age 17, racing in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama. After two years in the series, he advanced to the Pro/Am class of the Fanatec GT World Challenge America, racing with Wright alongside Fred Poordad. The two secured the 2020 championship title, and Root returned to the team in 2021, competing in the Indianapolis 8 Hour, Michelin Pilot Challenge, and the Porsche Carrera Cup North America. The young American racer also has endurance racing experience, finishing sixth at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020.

“I’m very happy to announce that I’ll be driving for Wright Motorsports in the VOLT Lighting car in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup in GTD,” said Root. “It’s one of the best series in the world and some of the fiercest competition. This year with the Porsche 911 GT3 (type 992), I’m very excited to get to work in Daytona. All the guys and girls at Wright Motorsports do an absolutely incredible job and I’m looking forward to be back to the team and putting our best foot forward with Alan, Trent, and Kevin at Daytona in January.”

Porsche Factory driver Kevin Estre will complete the lineup for the Porsche, bringing with him a stout racing resume. Now at the age of 34, Estre is beginning his eighth year as a factory driver for the German manufacturer. With three sports car racing titles and one win at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring under his belt, the Frenchman is a force to be reckoned with in Porsche machinery. He last competed in the IMSA WeatherTech series in 2021, earning two podiums in three races with WeatherTech Racing in the GTLM class. He joins the team for the longest race of the year, the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the only IMSA WeatherTech event requiring each car to have four drivers participating.

“I’m happy to do Daytona again,” said Estre. “I didn’t do it last year, and you always miss this race when you must miss it. I’ve never driven with the Wright team or any of my teammates. I’ve only heard good about them, and the Wright car is always a fast car. We’ll do our best to have good package for the big one and come back with a watch. That’s the goal.”

Pre-season testing for the Rolex 24 will get underway Friday, January 20, 2023, where the field will have three days of practice and qualifying before official festivities begin the following week. The 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona will begin on Saturday, January 28, 2022, at 1:40 PM ET. Wright Motorsports will release further details in the coming weeks.

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.

