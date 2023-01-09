RACE OF CHAMPIONS “FAMILY OF SERIES” CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION SET FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 2023 IN MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y.

Saturday, January 21, 2023 – Championship Celebration and over $50,000 in point fund awards Distributed, Ticket Purchase Deadline is Friday, January 13, 2023 –

Elma, N.Y. – (January 9, 2023) – The Race of Champions “Family of Series” Celebration is set for Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Mount Morris, N.Y., at the Genesee River Restaurant and Reception Center.

Over $50,000 in awards will be handed out to those who participated in the 2022 Race of Champions season.

Mike Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., who captured his second career Race of Champions Modified Series title will be honored along with Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., scored his first Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series crown. Tommy Barron of Ontario, N.Y., captured another Race of Champion Super Stock Series championship with Eldon King, III of Delevan, N.Y., winning the Late Model Series title. Nick Robinson of Waverly, N.Y., captured his first-ever Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series title. Andrew Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, N.Y., captured his second consecutive Race of Champions “Rocket Performance” 602 Sportsman Modified crown while Tim Welshans of South Wales, N.Y., earned the Race of Champions Street Stock Series championship. Adam Leslie of Wainfleet, Ontario-Canada captured his first Race of Champions 602 Dirt Sportsman Modified Series championship in the Series return after being absent from the pandemic.

These drivers will be honored with the traditional Race of Champions Championship Trophy Helmet from Simpson with a graphic design from Image-X in Waterloo, N.Y., along with point fund and other contingency awards. Over $50,000 will be handed out racers from around the region from the Race of Champions point fund.

Ashley Schoonmaker of Williamson, N.Y., won the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six division championship and Andrew Lewis, Jr, of Ontario, N.Y., captured the crown in the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinder division at Spencer Speedway, both will be honored as part of the Championship Celebration.

The Speedway Illustrated Rookies of the Year will be presented as well as the Speed Sport Most Popular Driver of the Year Awards in edition to several other moments of special recognition including a presentation by the FOAR Score Fan club.

The 2022 Race of Champions season will conclude on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Genesee River Restaurant and Reception Center with a deadline to purchase tickets of Friday, January 13, 2021. The championship celebration has now become a traditional “gala” event with over $50,000 in cash and awards being distributed in addition to a celebration of accomplishments for the 2022 season.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2022 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.